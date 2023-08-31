A report has shared an interesting bit of news on Fulham and Marco Silva's late transfer plans - and it involves Werder Bremen star Niclas Fullkrug.

Who will Fulham sign?

The Whites have been tipped to be one of the busier clubs of these last few days of the transfer window.

Fulham, for their part, have started the new Premier League campaign with some impressive results - perhaps most notably a dramatic 2-2 draw away to title-chasing Arsenal last weekend.

Joao Palhinha'a last gasp equaliser secured a well-earned point for the travelling side and put to bed their disappointing 3-0 loss away to Aston Villa the week before.

Fulham have also knocked Spurs out of the Carabai Cup after their second round penalty shoot out win over Ange Postecoglou's side on Tuesday, giving Silva's men something positive to build upon over the next few weeks.

Silva's side may need to strengthen further in various departments after already-completing the singings of defender Calvin Bassey, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and, most recently, defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester City.

Speaking after Fulham sealed a deal for Castagne, the club's vice-chairman Tony Khan raved over the Belgium international's versatility and quality, explaining his delight at the signing.

"I'm excited to welcome Timothy Castagne to Fulham," said Khan (via The BBC).

"He's a versatile and very talented defender with great experience in the Premier League and international competition for Belgium.

"I'm pleased that Timothy has committed to a four-year contract with us, and we believe that he'll be an excellent addition to Marco's squad."

Fulham are believed to be eyeing a host of late moves after the aforementioned quartet's arrival, including the likes of Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Following the departure of Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic, who joined Saudi side Al-Hilal earlier this month, the need for a proven striker is also a prevalent one.

Fulham agreed a fee to sign Ocampos from Sevilla, but according to an interesting claim from The Telegraph, Silva would "ideally like" another forward.

Indeed, Bremen striker Fullkrug is apparently that player, but there is a problem in the form of his club.

The Bundesliga side, despite Silva's wishes to bring Fullkrug to Craven Cottage, are unwilling to sell their star striker who scored 16 goals and registered five assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Who is Niclas Fullkrug?

Fullkrug, beyond his impressive goal haul last term, has also been praised by Germany footballing legend Miroslav Klose.

Klose, speaking to Bild late last year (via Buli News), called the Fullkrug's attitude "exemplary" and explained how he is a great player.

"He has a certain presence in the penalty box and a good nose for situations," said Klose.

"He brings a good package for a striker: good finishing inside the box, he's two footed and strong with headers.

"I heard his interviews after the Spain game and immediately noticed that he doesn't get carried away. He knows that more still has to come. When I see how he conducts himself and from what I heard from the team, I can only say: that's exemplary. Football needs such guys."