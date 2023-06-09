Fulham are now plotting a move for Wolfsburg star Patrick Wimmer off the back of his "hugely impressive" season in the Bundesliga, according to reports.

Who could Fulham sign this summer?

Marco Silva, after guiding the Whites through an impressive first campaign back in the Premier League, will be looking to strengthen in key areas and ensure his side's solid position.

It was arguably a season to remember for Fulham, who even finished above west London rivals Chelsea in the table and secured safety very, very comfortably and with many games to spare.

They were even contending for a place in Europe over a significant period of 2022/2023, but were ultimately beaten to the punch by Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa.

Fulham must build upon last season's efforts and reports suggest they intend to do exactly that, with FC Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe and Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek linked in the last few months.

This comes as star midfielder Joao Palhinha attracts interest from a host of top clubs, including Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Man United.

Gil Vicente striker Fran Navarro is also a player of interest to Fulham, while Man United duo Harry Maguire and Fred have been mentioned in parts as well.

Now, according to Football Insider, there appears to be a new target in the frame as Silva's side take a real interest in Wolfsburg star Wimmer - who has been "hugely impressive" this season.

It is believed Fulham are "plotting a move" for the Austria international and have him down as a concrete target, with officials being sent to run the rule over him on multiple occasions.

Wimmer won't leave the Bundesliga side unless they receieve a "strong bid", but according to this report, they'r expecting offers to come in the weeks ahead.

Who is Kevin Wimmer?

The 22-year-old was a star player for Wolfsburg over 2022/2023, having made more key passes per 90 than any of his teammates in the German top flight (WhoScored).

Wimmer also completed more successful take-ons per 90 than any other Wolfsburg player except Omar Marmoush, highlighting his real quality in the forward areas (WhoScored).

He finished last season with more assists than any Wolfsburg player, too, racking up 12 goal contributions (four goals and eight assists) in the Bundesliga alone.

It's hardly surprising that, with numbers like these, Fulham are now taking a real interest in his potential signing for Silva.