Fulham and manager Marco Silva appear to be pursuing a late move for Arsenal defender Rob Holding as news emerges before deadline day.

Who will Fulham sign?

The west Londoners have undergone a fairly solid start to this new Premier League campaign, having sealed a win, draw and loss over their trio of opening league games.

Their most impressive results have come most recently, though, with Fulham sealing a dramatic late draw away to title contenders Arsenal courtesy of a last gasp equaliser from midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Fulham have also just knocked high-flying Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup second round, as Tete's decisive spot-kick sealed a penalty shoot out win and their place in the draw's third-round on Tuesday night.

There is clearly momentum to build upon with these results as Silva's side attempt to improve on last year's mid-table finish, and they have been tipped to be one of the busier clubs over these last few days of the transfer window

Indeed, having already sealed deals for Calvin Bassey, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Timothy Castagne, Fulham are believed to also be chasing late deals for Sevilla striker Lucas Ocampos and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Speaking late last month, Silva highlighted the need for further additions, with former star striker Alexandar Mitrovic since joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

"Unfortunately, we need many still. We have some important players injured,” Silva said.

“I hope they can come sooner. We have just two full backs, we need a midfielder too and we have just two wingers so we need another two wingers."

According to a report this week, Fulham also want to bolster their central defensive ranks once more after the signing of Bassey, coming as Tosin Adarabioyo remains linked with a late exit.

Holding, who will be allowed to leave Arsenal amid "significant" interest across Europe, is one player being targeted by Fulham for this role.

This information comes courtesy of 90min, who claim that Fulham have already approached Arsenal over signing Holding in the form of an enquiry.

As well as Fulham, clubs from La Liga, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.are also eyeing a late move before September 1, with Holding now entering the final year of his Arsenal deal which expires in 2024.

The Englishman's contract, though, contains an optional clause to extend it by a further 12 months.

How good is Rob Holding?

Holding has struggled to fight his way into Arteta's plans this season, with Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Ben White all ahead of him.

However, the 27-year-old has been praised for his influence and value behind-the-scenes. Journalist Charles Watts, speaking after Holding stepped in for the injured Saliba last term, called him a "very valuable" member of the dressing room.

"Clearly, people who were there [at the Emirates] said he played well," said Watts last season.

"And he's no Saliba, there's no doubt about it, but as a squad player, I think he's a very valuable, and really, really influential figure behind the scenes. Everyone loves him at Arsenal.”

Perhaps a second chance to assert himself on the pitch at Fulham is needed.