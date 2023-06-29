Roma chief Tiago Pinto has received interest from Fulham over signing defender Roger Ibanez after his latest trip to London, according to reports.

Marco Silva will be looking to build upon what was a successful first campaign back in the top flight, with Fulham securing a mid-table finish and comfortably avoiding relegation.

In what was a memorable season in parts, the Whites finished above west London rivals Chelsea, as Silva even mounted a challenge for European qualification over much of 2022/2023.

While they fell just short of Aston Villa, Brentford and Liverpool in that regard, the foundations are certainly there, with Fulham now turning their attention to the transfer market.

There have been reports of many targets, particularly midfield, as Man United's Fred, Southampton star James Ward-Prowse and Lyon's Romain Favre attract their interest.

Defence is also said to be a priority position for Silva, with Fulham reportedly eyeing moves for Leicester City full-back, Timothy Castagne, Norwich's Max Aarons and centre-back Igor from Fiorentina.

The latter man, however, isn't the only Brazilian defender from Serie A who Fulham hold a firm interest in.

According to Italian media outlet RomaGialloRossa.it, they are also targeting Ibanez from Roma, with their transfer chief Pinto receiving an expression of interest from Fulham after a trip to London.

Pinto has been in the English capital for two reasons, as he looks to seal a deal for striker Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham and find suitors for Ibanez.

The transfer chief "collects Fulham's interest" in the South American, and while that is yet to evolve into concrete negotiations, Silva's side have apparently expressed their desire to sign him.

Who is Roger Ibanez?

The 24-year-old was one of Roma's best defensive assets last season, at least statistically, with WhoScored detailing that none of Jose Mourinho's other players made more top flight interceptions per 90 over 22/23.

Ibanez also sits tops Roma's charts for successful tackles per match alongside Bryan Cristante, all whilst averaging a solid 88% pass accuracy out from the back as a brilliant ball-playing defender (WhoScored).

Mourinho, speaking to the press last season, called Ibanez an "untouchable" in his starting eleven and praised the player's attitude.

"When we went to Seville to face Real Betis earlier this season, the morning of the game I saw him and thought it was going to be impossible for him to play. And yet he played," said Mourinho.

"He’s one who always fronts up. When we win, we all win together. When we lose, we all lose together. For me he is untouchable."