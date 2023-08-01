Fulham are "pressing" insistently to sign Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne and he could leave for just €15 million (£12.8m) this window, according to reports.

The Whites, after what seemed like weeks of waiting, have finally got to work on sealing official transfers before the start of 2023/2024.

Marco Silva's side have been linked with a plethora of players in the last two months but recently formalised their interest with two major signings.

Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez put pen to paper on a move from Wolves and could help to fill the hole left by the potentially departing Aleksandar Mitrovic. Meanwhile, Calvin Bassey's signing from Ajax gifts Silva some real defensive depth and quality.

Everton's Demarai Gray, Fluminese's Andre and Man United midfielder Fred have all linked in the past week too, so it looks like Fulham could yet make more additions before deadline day.

Another player to have been repeatedly linked with a move to Craven Cottage is Castagne, who suffered relegation with Leicester at the end of last season.

The 27-year-old is also attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus with the Old Lady apparently entering pole position for him.

However, that isn't to say Fulham aren't in the race, with Italian news website TuttoJuve sharing an update on their links to the former Atalanta star.

Fulham's "pressing" to sign Castagne is "insistent" behind-the-scenes with it looking like they're determined to make a move, even despite the versatile defender already saying 'yes' to Juve.

The report adds that Leicester value him at around £12.8 million, meaning Silva could land him for a fairly reasonable fee, though one major obstacle in this is of course Juve's presence.

It will be interesting to see whether Fulham can sway Castagne into making a move back to the top flight rather than Turin.

How good is Timothy Castagne?

The full-back, who featured for Belgium at last year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was also a mainstay for Leicester last campaign.

No other Foxes player made more top flight appearances than Castagne, not even their goalkeepers, and he also ranked as one of their best-performing players by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Chipping in with two goals and three assists along the way, the Belgian could be a brilliant asset for Fulham, especially considering his versatility.

Castagne is capable of playing anywhere across the defence, at centre-back or full-back, not to mention further forward on either flank.

His experience is also a big draw, having featured in three different World Cups for the Red Devils throughout his career, and a European Championship as well.

Former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking after his side snapped up Castagne in 2020, revered the player for his speed and application.

“I’ve watched Timothy Castagne for a number of years – he fits the profile of how I want to work," said Rodgers.

"He’s fast, non-stop running – he wants to score but he can defend – good composure. He’s a brilliant signing for us. He’ll prove to be a really good asset for us.”