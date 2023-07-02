Fulham are currently in talks to sign Roma defender Roger Ibanez this summer, who is now their "first choice" to strengthen in defence.

Who will Fulham sign this summer?

Marco Silva's side enjoyed an exceptional first full campaign back in the big time following their Championship promotion last year.

Fulham chased Europe for a good portion of the 22/23 season, eventually missing out to Brentford, Liverpool and Aston Villa, whilst also finishing above west London rivals Chelsea.

Major clubs across England, as a result, have taken a liking to some of Silva's star players - with left-back Antonee Robinson and Joao Palhinha attracting real interest.

Fulham, though, could charge as much as £90 million for Palhinha and don't seem likely to be bullied around in this summer transfer market.

In terms of incomings, there has been no shortage of names linked with moves to Craven Cottage in the last two weeks, including Southampton star James Ward-Prowse, Japan international Ao Tanaka, Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu and Roma centre-back Ibanez.

Sharing an update on Fulham's links to the latter player, a report out of Italy has some news for supporters.

Vocegiallorossa.it, in collaboration with Firenzeviola.it, claims Ibanez is now Fulham's "first choice" to strengthen their backline. It is believed the Whites are already negotiating to sign him, and with Roma eager to sell him for profit, they're looking to English clubs.

The report claims only Premier League sides can pay Ibanez's price tag, which is said to be around £26 million, and barring any last-minute surprises, he is set to be sold this summer.

It's added that Fulham are the team most interested in the South American centre-back.

What's been said about Roger Ibanez?

The 24-year-old totalled Roma's highest rate of interceptions per 90 in the Italian top flight last season, with only Bryan Cristante averaging more successful challenges per match (WhoScored).

Ibanez stood out as one of their best defenders, at least going by the numbers, with manager Jose Mourinho calling him an "untouchable" at one point.

"When we went to Seville to face Real Betis earlier this season, the morning of the game I saw him and thought it was going to be impossible for him to play. And yet he played," said Mourinho.

"He’s one who always fronts up. When we win, we all win together. When we lose, we all lose together. For me, he is untouchable."