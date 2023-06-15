Fulham have made a new contract offer to Brazilian winger Willian in an attempt to ward off interest from Saudi Arabia and Europe, according to reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Who could join and leave Fulham this summer?

The Whites, after a successful first Premier League campaign back in the top flight, are thoroughly planning for the 2023/2024 season and have earmarked transfer targets.

As per recent reports, it is believed that Gil Vicente striker Fran Navarro is of interest, alongside Man United duo Fred and Harry Maguire. Central midfield is also of priority, especially as star player Joao Palhinha attracts attention from domestic rivals and big clubs abroad.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a player supporters know well following his 2020/2021 season on loan at Craven Cottage, is apparently being targeted by Marco Silva and co as well.

However, Fulham must also think about the futures of seven players, with a plethora of squad members either returning to their parent clubs from a loan spell or nearing the end of their contracts (Transfermarkt).

Manor Solomon, Cedric Soares, Layvkin Kurzawa, Neeskens Kebano, Anthony Knockaert, Steven Sessegnon and Willian are the players in question, but a report by Kinsella in The Evening Standard claims Fulham have made moves to keep the latter player.

Indeed, Kinsella writes that they have made an offer to the 34-year-old to extend his stay by another year, which possesses the option for a further 12 months.

The deal is worth around £50,000-per-week, but there is no agreement yet, as Willian will bide his time and consider his options amid interest from Saudi Arabia and Europe.

The Brazilian's family, though, enjoy living in London and are settled - which could be a big factor. As mentioned in the report, Silva sees keeping Willian as a "priority".

Who is Willian?

The South American veteran, who has totalled 286 Premier League appearances over a glittering career, also has 70 caps for the Brazil national team (Transfermarkt).

As per WhoScored, he was a key player for Fulham over 2022/2023, standing out as their second-best performer overall behind striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with 10 goals contributions (five goals, five assists).

Speaking after a 5-3 thrilling win over Leicester City in May, Silva was effusive in his praise for Willian, calling him a "top, top class" player.

"Very good goals by Willian," said Silva.

"He is top, top class. It is hard to express in words the way he is playing and what he is doing for us this season.”