The Premier League has revealed the latest batch of players nominated to enter its Hall of Fame in 2023.

The likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have all been previously inducted since it was unveiled in 2021.

Earlier this week, legendary managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were announced as this year’s first inductees, with a 15-man shortlist consisting of the competition's best players in the running to join them.

What is the Premier League Hall of Fame?

The Premier League Hall of Fame is a collection of the competition's greatest-ever players. Nominees are selected by the Premier League and members of the Premier League Awards Panel based on their contribution and record of success since the league's inception in 1992.

Who is already in the Premier League Hall of Fame?

Since inducting its first members in 2021, there are 18 former players and managers in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

2021's inductees were: Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

2022's inductees were: Patrick Vieira, Wayne Rooney, Ian Wright, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero.

This year saw Ferguson and Wenger become the first managers to enter the Hall of Fame.

Who is on this year's Hall of Fame shortlist?

Tony Adams

Former Arsenal captain Adams - a two-time winner of the Premier League (alongside the Gunners’ Division One success in 1989) - has his place in the competition’s folklore assured. His spectacular finish against Everton in 1998 put the icing on the cake as Arsenal stormed to their first PL title.

A stalwart of the Gunners’ backline in a spell spanning three decades, Adams’ haul of 255 appearances since the league’s inception in 1992 makes him one of English football’s most decorated players.

The one-club man could join former teammates Henry, Vieira, Wright and Bergkamp in the Hall of Fame.

Sol Campbell

Campbell sent shockwaves through north London in the summer of 2001 when he made the controversial switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal - but it was in the red part of the capital where he enjoyed the bulk of his success.

Winning two Premier League titles and FA Cups within his first three seasons at Highbury, the Gunners ‘Invincible’ was a mainstay in their historic 2003/04 campaign under Wenger with 35 appearances while powering Arsenal to an unprecedented triumph.

A spell with Portsmouth followed before a brief return to Arsenal in 2010 and a short stint at Newcastle United, where he surpassed 500 appearances in the top flight.

Michael Carrick

Starting out at West Ham United, midfielder Carrick took his career to new heights after moving to Spurs and earning himself a switch to Manchester United, where he won no fewer than five Premier League titles.

Being part of a star-studded United side may have left his contributions to go under the radar, but with the likes of ex-teammate Scholes already part of the Hall of Fame, perhaps it is time the current Middlesbrough boss got the recognition his stellar career deserves.

Petr Cech

Shot-stopper Cech joined Chelsea in the summer of 2004 from Rennes as one of the first signings under Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge.

Part of the record-breaking backline that conceded just 15 goals in an incredible debut season - sealing Chelsea’s first league title for 50 years in the process - it was perhaps inevitable he would go on to become a Premier League great.

Indeed, after over a decade in west London, where he earned four top-flight crowns, he further enhanced his status as a true great of the game when he broke the Premier League’s all-time clean sheets record, surpassing David James with his 170th shutout while playing for Arsenal in December 2015.

Ending on a grand total of 202 - 33 more than James’ tally - there is little doubt Cech is more than worthy of a place amongst the league’s elite.

Andrew Cole

Ex-Newcastle and Manchester United striker Cole is arguably one of the league’s most understated strikers. His 34-goal haul in 1993/94 remains the highest in any Premier League campaign (so far) - albeit in a 42-game season, while his all-time tally of 187 still ranks as high as fourth in the competition’s history.

The five-time league champion (all with the Red Devils) played for a total of seven clubs in the Premier League, having also turned out for Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth and Sunderland before hanging up his boots in 2008.

Ashley Cole

Arguably one of England’s greatest-ever left-backs, Cole made his name at Arsenal before continuing his trophy-laden career at Chelsea, with the Stepney-born defender having three Premier League winners’ medals to his name.

Another member of the Gunners’ Invincible squad, there are few who could claim to have had as illustrious a career as Cole, who also won a record seven FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012.

Jermain Defoe

Defoe’s Premier League career started at West Ham, where he scored the first of his 162 goals in the competition.

Spells at Spurs, Portsmouth, Sunderland and his first club, Bournemouth, followed - and although he never won the grand prize, he undoubtedly ranks among the top-flight’s finest goalscorers.

His best haul came in Tottenham’s 2009/10 campaign, where one of his more memorable moments included a five-goal display against Wigan Athletic.

Les Ferdinand

Playing for six different clubs in the Premier League era, Ferdinand showed his eye for goal throughout his top-flight career.

He graced the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, Spurs, West Ham, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers with his goals, ending on a grand total of 149.

Going agonisingly close to the title in 1995/96 with the Magpies was the nearest he came to achieving the silverware his talent perhaps deserved, but it is difficult to question his impact in the PL’s early years.

Rio Ferdinand

Ferdinand’s £30m move from Leeds to Manchester United in 2002 saw his Premier League career truly take off. The ex-West Ham defender won six titles at Old Trafford, including in his debut season.

His partnership with teammate - and fellow Hall of Fame nominee - Nemanja Vidic has been labelled as one of the greatest in the division’s history, with the Red Devils’ record run of three consecutive titles a clear reason why.

He ended his career back in London at QPR, where he was unable to save them from relegation, though he did make his 500th appearance during his spell at Loftus Road.

Robbie Fowler

Nicknamed ‘God’ by the Anfield faithful, Fowler’s lethal touch in front of goal certainly puts him in the conversation as one of the Premier League’s greatest strikers.

One of the best moments of his PL career undoubtedly came in 1994 against Arsenal, when he netted a four-minute hat-trick - a record he held until fellow former Red Sadio Mane bagged a quickfire treble for Southampton in just under three minutes in 2015.

Fowler also turned out for Leeds United, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers before leaving these shores in 2009, ending his top-flight career in England with a grand total of 163 goals.

Gary Neville

Now a respected television pundit, Neville’s time at Manchester United made him a household name, with the full-back becoming a champion on eight occasions.

Neville is a graduate of the infamous ‘Class of ‘92’, with fellow teammates David Beckham, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona among United’s existing Hall of Famers, with punditry partner Jamie Carragher also among them.

If inducted, Neville would become the most decorated defender in terms of league titles, with his place among the top-flight’s very best already assured.

Michael Owen

Bursting onto the scene as a teenage wonderkid, Owen made his name at Liverpool, where he won the Golden Boot on two occasions as well as European Footballer of the Year.

After 18 months at Real Madrid, Owen returned to English football Premier League with Newcastle United, before turning out for old foes Manchester United - winning his only Premier League trophy at Old Trafford in 2010/11 - and Stoke City before calling time on a memorable career.

Owen’s record stands at 150 goals across 16 top-flight seasons in England, meaning few can boast a better eye for goal.

John Terry

Chelsea captain Terry was a constant throughout his time at Stamford Bridge. Lifting the Blues’ first league title in half a century will chiefly rank among his finest moments, while he repeated the trick on four further occasions.

Amassing just shy of 500 Premier League appearances, Terry still ranks as the competition’s highest-scoring defender with 41 goals.

Having achieved further success domestically and on the continent, the Blues legend would be in good company if inducted, with ex-teammates Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba already in the Hall of Fame.

Yaya Touré

Toure is looking to become just the second African to become a Premier League Hall of Fame inductee after Didier Drogba, and it is easy to see why his impact in English football has earned him a nomination.

Joining Manchester City in 2010, the Ivorian helped the Citizens qualify for the Champions League for the first time in his debut season, before becoming a champion just 12 months later.

He was instrumental when scoring 20 goals as he fired City towards a second PL title in 2013/14, before earning a third winners’ medal in 2017/18.

Nemanja Vidić

Vidic’s record at Manchester United speaks for itself. Joining in the 2005/06 season, the Serbian led the Red Devils to five Premier League triumphs, hitting up a legendary partnership with Rio Ferdinand in the United backline.

In 2007/08, Vidic made 32 appearances in a defence that conceded just 22 times on their way to the second of three consecutive titles.

Recording just shy of 100 clean sheets during his time at Old Trafford, there is little denying the centre-back would be worthy of a place in the Hall of Fame.

How can fans vote?

This year’s inductees will be decided by the general public, with fans able to vote for who they would like to see become Hall of Famers.

Supporters can vote online at www.premierleague.com/halloffame or via the official Premier League app. Voting commences on Monday 10th April, with three players joining Ferguson and Wenger as part of 2023’s intake on Wednesday 3rd May.

What is the prize for inductees?

Successful entrants to the Premier League Hall of Fame receive a personalised medallion, while the Premier League will donate £10,000 to each player’s chosen charity.