Since the Premier League was formed in 1992, it has become one of the most watched and loved leagues in world football.

There have been many exciting, wonderful attacking players to have graced the famous league, but here, we have taken a closer look at defenders, and particularly the highest-scoring ones in the competition's history.

One player who won’t be making the list is Everton’s Ashley Young, as while he has been turned into a full-back, most of the Englishman’s goals have come from midfield, so he'll be sitting out of this one.

The highest-scoring defenders in Premier League history Rank Player Club(s) Goals 1 John Terry Chelsea 41 2 David Unsworth Everton, West Ham, Portsmouth, Wigan 38 3 Ian Marshall Oldham, Ipswich, Leicester 33 4 Leighton Baines Wigan, Everton 32 5 Ian Harte Leeds 28 6 Gary Cahill Aston Villa, Bolton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace 28 7 Marcos Alonso Bolton, Chelsea 26 8 Steve Watson Newcastle, Everton, West Brom 26 9 William Gallas Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham 25 10 Julian Dicks Liverpool, West Ham 24 11 Kieran Richardson West Brom, Man Utd, Sunderland, Fulham 24 12 Antonio Valencia Wigan, Man Utd 24

12 Antonio Valencia

24 goals

Antonio Valencia first came into the Premier League during his time at Wigan Athletic. The Ecuador international was lightning-quick and powerful, making him a standout performer for the Latics.

Valencia had three seasons in the top flight at the DW Stadium, scoring six goals, as he operated mainly as a right-winger, firing in low-driven shots.

He then got a move to Manchester United, where he scored 18 goals in 10 seasons. Valencia joined Sir Alex Ferguson’s side as a midfielder but spent most of his time at Old Trafford playing as a right-back, as his ability to attack and defend made him a useful asset in that area of the pitch.

11 Kieran Richardson

24 goals

Former left-back Kieran Richardson played for five different clubs in the Premier League: Man Utd, West Brom, Sunderland, Fulham and Aston Villa.

Richardson was another player who could operate in a few different positions, as he could play on the left wing and in central midfield, but he mainly played as a left-back.

The defender's best tally in a Premier League season came in the 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2013/14 seasons, as he scored four goals during his spells at Sunderland and Fulham.

10 Julian Dicks

24 goals

Julian Dicks also finished his career with 24 goals in the Premier League, though from fewer games than Richardson and Valencia.

Dicks played for Liverpool and West Ham United in the Premier League, with his best goalscoring season coming in the 1995/96 campaign as he scored 10 goals in 34 league games. The majority of Dicks’ goals came from the penalty spot, as he was known for being precise from 12 yards out.

9 William Gallas

25 goals

William Gallas was well known in London, as he did something not many players have done before by turning out for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Frenchman was one of the best defenders during his time in the Premier League, especially while at Chelsea, as he played a key role in their early success.

Despite playing at the back, Gallas always had an eye for goal, as shown by him scoring five in the 2005/06 campaign. Gallas scored all types of goals, right-footed and left-footed, but mainly he was a big threat from set pieces with his head.

8 Steve Watson

26 goals

Steve Watson played for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, and West Brom during his time in the Premier League.

The 50-year-old, who was comfortable playing anywhere across the back four, played over 350 times in the Premier League, scoring 26 goals.

Watson had two standout campaigns in the Premier League, as he scored five goals in the 2002/03 and 2003/04 seasons while playing for Everton, including a hat-trick in 2003 (albeit from midfield).

7 Marcos Alonso

26 goals

Marcos Alonso is one of the more modern defenders on this list, having played for Chelsea as recently as the 2021/22 season.

Alonso spent six seasons with the Blues, with his best campaign in terms of goals coming in 2017/18 as he scored seven times in 33 games. The Spaniard is also a Premier League and Champions League winner from his time at Stamford Bridge.

Before joining the Blues, Alonso played for Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland in the Premier League, but those spells weren’t as successful as his time at Chelsea. The left-back was best known for scoring long-range efforts or from set pieces while playing in England.

6 Gary Cahill

28 goals

Former England centre-back Gary Cahill played for four Premier League clubs: Aston Villa, Bolton, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace.

Cahill became a top defender during the latter end of his time at Bolton as he sealed a move to Chelsea, where he won the Premier League twice and the Champions League once. The defender’s threat in front of goal mainly came from set pieces, as his ability to get on the end of crosses was invaluable to the Blues.

Gary Cahill's Premier League record Games 394 Goals 28 Assists 12

5 Ian Harte

28 goals