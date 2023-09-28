Stats showed that on average, the ball was only in play for 55 minutes in games last season, and that led the Premier League to take action this term.

The new initiative - which involves referees timing interruptions before restarts after a goal, substitutions, injuries and set pieces - has seen stoppage times increase dramatically throughout the leagues, with some matches even entering the 100th minute and beyond.

Football FanCast has decided to look at some of the latest goals scored in the Premier League this season.

10 Evan Ferguson v Luton - 90+5 mins

12th August 2023: Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 Luton Town - Luton's first match back in the top flight after a 31-year absence ended in a heavy defeat to the high-flying Seagulls.

Solly March opened the scoring in the 36th minute before João Pedro and Simon Adingara added a second and third to seal the three points.

Though Albion weren't finished there, as Evan Ferguson netted a fourth goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. The Republic of Ireland international turned in Pervis Estupiñán's cross to open up his Premier League account for the season.

It capped off a wonderful performance from Roberto De Zerbi's men, who will be eager to better last year's sixth-placed finish.

9 Lucas Paqueta v Chelsea - 90+5 mins

20th August 2023: West Ham United 3-1 Chelsea - Matchweek 2 saw another late stoppage-time goal as Lucas Paqueta scored West Ham's third in the fifth minute of added time.

The Brazilian netted a coolly-taken penalty to secure the victory against London rivals Chelsea as his side rose to sixth in the league table, whilst the Blues sunk to 15th without a win in their opening two games.

The fourth official indicated a minimum of six added minutes in this fixture.

8 Erling Haaland v Fulham - 90+5 mins

2nd September 2023: Manchester City 5-1 Fulham - The treble-winners demolished the travelling Cottagers before the international break, and yet again, another goal was scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time. It's almost becoming the norm!

The new initiative will be the catalyst for plenty of stoppage-time goals this term, and quite remarkably, a goal in the 95th minute may not be the last kick of the game nowadays as it has been in previous years.

This instance saw Erling Haaland score a very late goal to complete his second-half hat-trick and send his team back to the summit of the table, two points clear of their closest challengers.

7 Matheus Cunha v Crystal Palace - 90+6 mins

3rd September 2023: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves - Palace secured victory against the West Midlanders thanks to a second-half Odsonne Édouard brace.

But they were briefly made to sweat after former Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha headed home a 96th-minute goal to half the deficit.

The win for the hosts took them up the seventh, whilst Wolves, who are being widely tipped to suffer relegation this season, remained in 15th, two points above the drop zone.

6 Declan Rice v Man United - 90+6 mins

3rd September 2023: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United - Perhaps one of the most dramatic moments of the season so far, largely due to the game's profile, was Declan Rice's 96th-minute winner against Arsenal's bitter rivals Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before Martin Odegaard levelled a minute later with a thumping finish past André Onana.

The two sides looked set to share the spoils until summer signing Rice bundled home a low effort from a corner, sending the Emirates into raptures.

However, despite his stoppage-time winner, the Gunners scored an even later goal minutes later, which we'll get on to further down the list!

5 Richarlison v Sheffield United - 90+8 mins

16th September 2023: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Sheffield United - The hosts scored twice late on to complete a remarkable comeback against a battling Sheffield United side.

Richarlison scored the equaliser in the 98th minute, which remarkably, wasn't the last kick of the game, as Ange Postecoglou's men still had time to find the winner, which features below.

Spurs's victory kept them in second, two points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, whilst the Blades remained in 17th, only above the drop zone on goal difference.

4 Douglas Luiz v Crystal Palace - 90+8 mins

16th September 2023: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace - The scoreline indicates a comfortable afternoon for the Villains, yet it was far from that, as they trailed 1-0 with three minutes of the 90 left to play.

Jhon Duran found a late equaliser for the home side in the 87th minute before Douglas Luiz converted a pressure penalty in the eighth minute of added time.

You'd think that'd be the last action of the game before the full-time whistle blew, yet there was still time left for a fourth goal of the afternoon.

Remarkably, there was more than a quarter of an hour of stoppage time!

3 Dejan Kulusevski v Sheff Utd - 90+10 mins

16th September 2023: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Sheffield United - The aforementioned Spurs comeback victory against the Blades produced two stoppage-time goals.

Richarlison levelled in the 98th minute before Dejan Kulusevski fired home a right-footed winner in the 100th minute of the game. It became the latest recorded match-winner in Premier League history.

Not often will you see Premier League games tick into the 100s, but perhaps this season could completely change that notion. However, even with the new rule change, this exhilarating ending will be hard to repeat.

2 Leon Bailey v Crystal Palace - 90+11 mins

16th September 2023: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace - As previously mentioned, Unai Emery's men had to come back from 1-0 down to win late on against a stubborn Palace side.

Duran levelled in the 87th minute before Luiz netted a controversial penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time to secure the dramatic win.

As the travelling Eagles threw men forward in search of an equaliser, Leon Bailey found himself in oceans of space in the box to stroke home Villa's third.

A 101st-minute Premier League goal...

1 Gabriel Jesus v Man United - 90+11 mins

3rd September 2023: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United - Gabriel Jesus made sure of the three points after he scored a 101st-minute goal to sink the Red Devils.

Victory for the Gunners lifted them up to fifth, level on points with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who occupied second, whilst United dropped to 11th.

Man United haven't won a league match at the Emirates since December 2017.