Leeds United face Nottingham Forest at Elland Road tonight in a game which has massive permutations for the Premier League relegation battle.

The 4-1 defeat against league leaders Arsenal last time out was expected, but it drags the Yorkshire outfit right back into the mire, as they currently sit 18th in the top flight, with just ten games to play.

After he was started on the bench for the trip to the Emirates, Javi Gracia must surely consider unleashing top scorer Rodrigo for the six-pointer against Steve Cooper's side this evening.

Will Rodrigo start against Nottingham Forest?

While Leeds have a better goalscoring record than most in the relegation battle, with 36 goals to their name in the Premier League so far this campaign, only one player has managed to find the back of the net on more than four occasions.

Rodrigo is by far and away the leading scorer in Gracia's squad, with 11 top-flight goals under his belt, despite him making just 21 appearances due to injury issues that kept him out of recent fixtures.

The experienced Spaniard made his return from injury as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Brighton last month and came off the bench again in the games against Wolves and Arsenal, making the three points safe with a late goal in the 4-2 win at Molineux.

After featuring for just 25 minutes in the defeat at Arsenal, it is surely time that Gracia restored the 32-year-old to his starting side, especially as fellow strikers Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter have managed just two Premier League goals between them so far this campaign.

After the 32-year-old forward scored in the 5-2 FA Cup win against Cardiff City earlier in the season, Rodrigo was labelled a "class above" by BBC commentator Pat Nevin, and the former Valencia man has certainly proven that with his performances in the top-flight this season.

Recent reports have suggested that Leeds' main man, who earns £100k-per-week at Elland Road, could seek an exit in the summer if the Yorkshire outfit are relegated back to the Championship, so Gracia must get the best out of his Spanish compatriot if they are going to stay in the Premier League and keep him at the club.

Only Bournemouth have shipped more goals than Forest in the Premier League so far this term so Gracia must look to exploit the Reds' defensive vulnerabilities by unleashing his most consistent striker tonight, as it could inspire Leeds to a much-needed three points.