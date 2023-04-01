Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been slammed by sections of the media for his display as the Reds fell victim to a 4-1 defeat against bitter rivals Man City.

Man City vs Liverpool talking points

Jurgen Klopp's side travelled to Eastlands with the aim of maintaining their Premier League top four push and possibly putting a dent in City's title hopes.

Starting off very well, Mohamed Salah gifted the travelling side an early lead after a swift counter-attack - with the Egyptian feeding off Diogo Jota to score Liverpool's only goal of the game on 17 minutes.

However, it didn't take long for City, who were without star striker Erling Haaland, to get on level terms as a wonderfully-worked goal was finished by Julian Alvarez from close range.

The game was on a knife edge at 1-1 until Kevin De Bruyne burst the net almost immediately after the second half restart, with that strike then opening the floodgates for City. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish sealed what was a dominant victory for Pep Guardiola and an afternoon to forget for Liverpool.

What are the media saying about Trent?

Many members of the media have picked out one player for criticism in Alexander-Arnold with the England international constantly being dealt problems by Grealish.

The 24-year-old was slammed for his defensive display with some reporters even claiming he 'can't be bothered' and quite simply needs to adapt.

Here's what they had to say:

"Abject 2nd half by Liverpool. Barely made a tackle as City embarrassed them. Alexander Arnold can't be bothered to defend & gets targeted every match." - Uche Amako, The Telegraph (via Twitter).

"Trent Alexander Arnold, mehn. Defensively, it’s been very, very poor." - Luis Miguel Echegaray, ESPN (via Twitter).

"This whole issue with the space in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold seriously needs addressing by Liverpool. It’s been going on for months. He needs to adapt." - Emma Sanders, BBC Sport (via Twitter).

"Without the Hendo-Wijnaldum shield, and without a co-ordinated high-press, Trent Alexander-Arnold is just FOOD for left-wingers these days. and Grealish has absolutely feasted today." - Muhammad Butt, football writer and podcaster (via Twitter).

Our Verdict

As per SofaScore, this could've been an afternoon to forget for Alexander-Arnold, who lost half of his ground duels up against City and was subject to a Man of the Match display from Grealish.

The former Aston Villa star's poise proved too much for Liverpool and Trent in particular with Grealish bagging a goal and an assist for his trouble.

It's now up to Klopp find a way around his player's defensive weaknesses and play to his strengths ahead of what will be a crunch end of season run in.