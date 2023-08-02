To say that football is a reactionary sport would be quite the understatement. One bad run of form, or dare we say, one slip, can define a player's legacy. But, that's when statistics can come in as a saving grace to remind us all of the quality that we see week in, week out.

This is exactly the case for Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman suffered quite the drop off from his usual colossal form last season, as Liverpool finished outside the Premier League's top four for the first time in a full campaign under Jurgen Klopp (and since the defender has been at the club).

Defensively, the Reds were a mess, conceding 49 goals in total.

A recent graph has shown that Van Dijk's form wasn't as bad as we thought, however, with the defender remaining a class above the rest in England's top flight.

Who is the Premier League's best centre-back?

As you can see from the graph put together by social media statistician @SawkurGod, Van Dijk stood tall once again when compared to the rest of the Premier League's central defenders last season, winning the highest percentage of defensive duels and aerial duels.

Unsurprisingly, meanwhile, the closest that anyone got to his defensive duel success was Ruben Dias. The Manchester City man had yet another impressive season at The Etihad, picking up a historic treble by winning the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

When it came to aerial duels, it was Everton's James Tarkowski who came closest to the dominance of his Merseyside rival, perhaps highlighting how important the former Burnley defender is to Sean Dyche's side in the coming campaign.

The fact is, in a season where many believed he struggled more than ever, Van Dijk was statistically superb once again, arguably taking his stock up another level or two. If he managed to put up such numbers in a struggling Liverpool side, then the Reds should be back to their best if they fix their problems around their new captain.

Who will be Liverpool's captain 2023?

Following the departure of Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq this summer, Liverpool officially announced that Van Dijk will be the club's new captain, whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold will take up the role of vice-captain next season.

Speaking on taking up the role, Van Dijk told the club website: "[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

As Liverpool enter a new era under Klopp, Van Dijk will have a more important role to play than ever before, but if the stats are anything to go by, he is more than ready to step up.