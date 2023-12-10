The Premier League has become one of the best leagues in world football over the three and a bit decades of its existence. The game has seemingly evolved with every passing season; with it, the teams have only improved.

However, occasionally, there are sides that are so woefully underequipped for the competition that it makes you wonder how they even got there to begin with.

The three promoted sides have us scratching our heads more than usual this season as they occupy the relegations spots even amid Everton's ten-point deduction, and while they're unlikely to set a new record for the worst points tally in league history, they seem to be giving it a good go.

With that in mind, we here at Football FanCast have looked back at the ten worst points totals in Premier League history to see which teams were out of their depth in the top flight. However, we have not included the 2009/10 Portsmouth side, as without their nine-point deduction, they would have finished with 28 points - three more than the tenth-placed team on this list.

Worst Premier League points totals Team Points Total Season Queens Park Rangers 25 2012/13 Sunderland 24 2016/17 Sheffield United 23 2020/21 Norwich City 22 2021/22 Norwich City 21 2019/20 Sunderland 19 2002/03 Aston Villa 17 2015/16 Huddersfield Town 16 2018/19 Sunderland 15 2005/06 Derby County 11 2007/08

10 Queens Park Rangers 2012/13

25 points

The first team to make it onto our most unglamorous of lists is the Queens Park Rangers side from the 2012/13 season.

The Hoops were promoted to the Premier League in the 2010/11 season under the management of footballing legend and passion aficionado Neil Warnock and managed to survive their first season in the league after an incredibly dramatic final day at the Etihad - yes, that final day.

Unfortunately for the west Londoners, their luck would only last for a single season as they went from a grand total of 37 points at the end of their first year back in the big time to just 25 in their second year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers collected the same number of points the year prior, but with one more win to their name, we had to put QPR in at number ten on the list.

At least they played some entertaining football at times and had a player among their ranks they say the streets won't forget.

9 Sunderland 2016/17

24 points

Sunderland make their first (spoiler alert: not last) appearance on the list at number nine thanks to a particularly dreadful campaign in the 2016/17 season that saw them rack up a measly points total of just 24.

The Black Cats had been in relegation fights for the previous three seasons before this one and even finished in 17th place the year before on 39 points, just two above relegated Newcastle United - we're sure they loved that, though.

So, when they finally went down, nobody could say they didn't see it coming.

And let's be honest: when your great idea of how to avoid relegation is signing David Moyes and loaning in a 21-year-old Adnan Januzaj, you can't really blame anyone else.

8 Sheffield United 2020/21

23 points

Now, from a relegation that everyone saw coming from a mile off to one that really was quite a surprise, especially the manner in which it happened.

Sheffield United were promoted from the Championship in the 2018/19 season, and there was a general expectation that they would seriously struggle in the Premier League, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Blades took the 2019/20 Premier League season by storm, racking up win after win and at one point looking like serious contenders for a Champions League spot - and then the pandemic happened.

Whether it was other teams working out their tactics, a lack of fans in the stadiums, or something else entirely, the team just weren't the same after the restart and ultimately finished in ninth, which for a promoted side is still an extremely impressive feat.

So when the 2020/21 season started, people expected the Blades to maintain their mid-table position and maybe even push for a Europa League spot, but instead, the team totally fell apart.

The architect behind their impressive form, Chris Wilder, was sacked in March, and the team limped home to a 20th-place finish and a points total of just 23 - talk about a drop-off.

7 Norwich City 2021/22

22 points

When people think of Premier League yo-yo clubs, there's a very good chance that one of the first teams that come to mind is Norwich City.

The Canaries made a habit of dominating the Championship, coming up to the top-flight for a season, and then going back down to do the whole thing over again - which is precisely what they did between 2020 and 2022.

After being relegated in 2020 (see below), the Canaries went on to rack up 97 points in the 2020/21 Championship season before registering less than a quarter of that total in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

They haven't returned to the big time since, but you can be sure that they will be there soon enough to start the whole process over again.

6 Norwich City 2019/20

21 points

Norwich City have the unwanted accolade of being the only team to feature on this list with back-to-back top-flight campaigns, as their 2019/20 season was somehow even worse than their 2021/22 effort.

In all, they managed to win just five games, draw ten and lose 20, ending up with a points total of 21 and a goal difference of -49. They were so poor that they would have needed another 15 points just to survive.

That said, they did pull off one of the shocks of the season, though, beating reigning champions Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road in mid-September.

We reckon they'd rather have stayed up, though.

5 Sunderland 2002/03

19 points

The Black Cats make their second unwanted appearance on this list, and we're afraid they aren't done there.

In the space of five seasons, Sunderland won promotion to the Premier League, secured back-to-back seventh-place finishes, survived a relegation battle by the skin of their teeth and then, finally, after a miserable season that saw them accumulate just 19 points, they were sent back down to the second tier.

It was an absolute whirlwind of emotions for the fans, and while the board had hoped that the appointment of Howard Wilkinson in October 2002 would be enough to see them maintain their place among England's top 20 teams, the writing was on the wall.

The good news was that it would only take two years in Division One to come back up, although the bad news was, well, it wouldn't take them two seasons to go back down again.

4 Aston Villa 2015/16

17 points

When it comes to English football's biggest clubs, few come greater than Aston Villa.

Boasting a European Cup success in 1982, seven First Division titles and seven FA Cups, the Claret and Blue are among the many giants that call English football home.

So, when they were relegated from the Premier League for the first time in almost three decades in 2016, it was a worrying indictment of how the club had been run in recent years, especially as they went down with such an embarrassingly low points total of just 17.

While it was shocking to see such a prestigious side drop into the second tier, it was hardly a surprise for those watching them week-in-week-out as they had only just survived the previous season - three points, to be exact.

Really, the club's biggest mistake came in the March before the season started, as for some reason, unbeknownst to the rest of us, they decided to offer Tim Sherwood a three-and-a-half-year deal to become manager. Madness.

3 Huddersfield Town 2018/19

16 points

We're into the podium positions now, although it's not exactly the most prestigious of podiums. The team to register the third-worst points tally in Premier League history is Huddersfield Town, who did so in their disastrous 2018/19 season.

Now, while it's always going to be embarrassing to be on a list such as this, the fact that the Terriers managed to survive in the top flight for two seasons is an achievement to be recognised and while it certainly went wrong in their second year, that first season has to be viewed as a success.

Unfortunately, you can't call their second year anything but a miserable failure, as they finished the campaign 20 points from safety and registered just three wins all season.

2 Sunderland 2005/06

15 points

We have reached the third and final Sunderland entry on this list, which is a testament to how almost impressively rubbish the Black Cats have been at points in the last two decades.

Unfortunately, what was meant to be the club's triumphant return to the Premier League after two years away turned into a nightmare that felt far too similar to the 2002/03 season for fans of the club.

In fact, they somehow endeavoured to go one better - or worse - in 2005/06 and registered a meagre points total of just 15 - four less than the 19 they won two years prior.

The team lost 29 games that season, only drawing six and winning three, leaving themselves with the lowest points total in the competition's history, although they wouldn't have to carry that title for much longer...

1 Derby County 2007/08

11 points

Here we are, then, the worst points total in the history of the Premier League, and there is no getting away from it: the 2007/08 Derby County side were abysmal.

The Rams had won promotion to the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the 2006/07 play-off final, so there was a reasonably upbeat mentality towards the upcoming campaign - as you'd expect.

This was only boosted when they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Portsmouth on the first day of the season. However, whatever positive energy that was generated off the back of that game very quickly dissipated as the losses started to mount up.

In all, the team would lose 29 games and draw eight, which, as the numerically gifted among you may have realised, meant they ended the season with a single win to their name, just one.

It is almost impressive to be that bad across an entire league season. As such, whenever people mention Derby, there is often an instant association with the most unwanted of all Premier League records.

At least they had this fantastic Kenny Miller goal to celebrate, although the fans at home would have missed it as the broadcaster was showing a replay at the time.