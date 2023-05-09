An update has emerged on Leeds United and their plans to bolster their attack if they avoid relegation from the Premier League this season...

What's the latest on Moussa Dembele to Leeds?

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the Whites are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to snap up Lyon centre-forward Moussa Dembele this summer.

The report claims that fellow top-flight sides Aston Villa and West Ham United are also keen on the French attacker, whilst Super Lig giants Galatasaray are also eyeing up the ex-Celtic gem.

It is stated that the 26-year-old ace, who is due to be a free agent upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, is eager to make a move back to England to play in the Premier League after starting his career with Fulham.

How has Moussa Dembele performed this season?

The Frenchman has struggled for game time with Lyon this term in Ligue 1 but his displays during the 2021/22 campaign suggest that the hecould form a dream pairing with current Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto by providing the Italian international with someone who can finish the chances he creates.

In the French top-flight, the former Celtic marksman has scored three goals in eight starts but has been an unused substitute in their last five league matches.

However, his form in the previous campaign was terrific and the Whites could secure an exceptional striker if they can get him back to his best. Dembele plundered a whopping 21 goals and four assists in 25 Ligue 1 starts and showcased his ability to be a reliable, consistent, goalscorer in a major European league.

In total, the 6 foot 2 gem has scored a staggering 56 goals in 74 league starts for Lyon since the start of the 2018/19 season and this suggests that he has the potential to be a prolific player for Leeds if they remain in the Premier League.

The £70k-per-week forward, who was once dubbed "powerful" by ex-boss Brendan Rodgers, could form an exciting pairing with Gnonto, who has created three 'big chances' and provided 21 key passes in 14 top-flight starts this season.

At the age of just 19, the young Italy international could also take another leap forward and increase his productivity in the final third with more experience under his belt heading into next season.

Dembele has shown that he has the quality to be a prolific goalscorer if given regular game time and Leeds' Italian winger has showcased his creative quality in limited starts in the top tier of English football.

Therefore, they could make for an excellent pairing as Gnonto's creativity could allow the French striker to thrive in front of goal, which would then surely bolster the club's attacking output next term.