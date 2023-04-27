Manchester City star Phil Foden and Arsenal defender Ben White were spotted in a final whistle bust-up after the Blues sealed a crucial 4-1 win against their title rivals

Pep Guardiola's side produced a scintillating display at Eastlands on Wednesday night, putting Arsenal to the sword with a statement performance.

It didn't take long for City to ripple Aaron Ramsdale's net - just seven minutes in actually - with star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne latching on to Erling Haaland's deft little knock down to drive forward and curl a shot into the bottom corner.

City continued to dominate proceedings, threatening to double their lead again and again, with defender John Stones finally making it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

The England international guided a looping header past Ramsdale, and after a lengthy VAR wait, the goal was awarded.

It got bad to worse for Arsenal, too, with De Bruyne grabbing his second and City's third just 10 minutes after the restart. Again feeding off Haaland, the Belgian's mazy run ended with a cool, low-driven finish past Ramsdale to effectively seal the game.

Thereafter, Rob Holding's late consolation was soon followed by Haaland's 33rd league goal of the season, with City taking one giant step towards defending their Premier League crown.

After the final whistle, however, tensions were understandably running high as both City starlet Foden and Gunners defender White were spotted clashing.

The two players were videoed arguing on camera, with Foden going up to shake the hand of another Arsenal player before White came over and began the tussle.

It is unclear what was said in the bust up, but both men started grabbing each other by the scruff of their shirts before Foden attempted to push White away from him.

Bernardo Silva and members of each squad soon interjected and got in the way, breaking up the altercation swiftly, with Haaland, Ederson and other City/Arsenal players getting involved before they were all finally seperated.

The electric occasion clearly saw emotions run high, as City put themselves in a strong position to win the league whilst Arsenal suffer the prospect of playing catch up for this final run-in.

The north Londoners remain top of the league but Guardiola's men have two games in hand - meaning Arsenal now have to find form and quickly with zero victories in their last four.

City next face off away to Fulham on Sunday, meanwhile Arsenal host a struggling Chelsea side at the Emirates on Tuesday.