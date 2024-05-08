The life of a Premier League manager is a precious one; they seldom last as long as they should, with trigger-happy owners desperate to instigate the change their ailing clubs need to remain competitive, whether that’s through surviving the drop or simply staying relevant in the race for European football.

So with 20 bosses fighting for their jobs on a weekly basis, who could be next for the chop? As the season nears its conclusion, changes could be afoot across the board, while some managers are already on their way out.

Here, our ranking takes us through the managers we think are closest to being shown the exit door. We haven’t factored in planned departures such as Jurgen Klopp’s as a ‘sacking’, while David Moyes, who will be leaving West Ham at the end of the season, may have been dreading a boardroom meeting had they not already agreed to bring in Julen Lopetegui ahead of the summer.

This is how we think the Premier League’s managerial sack race stands at this late stage of the campaign, with our reasonings for each one below:

FFC's Premier League manager ranking (8th May 2024) Rank Manager Club Date appointed 1 Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace February 2024 2 Pep Guardiola Man City July 2016 3 Mikel Arteta Arsenal December 2019 4 Andoni Iraola Bournemouth June 2023 5 Unai Emery Aston Villa November 2022 6 Gary O'Neil Wolves August 2023 7 Rob Edwards Luton November 2022 8 Eddie Howe Newcastle November 2021 9 Roberto De Zerbi Brighton September 2022 10 Marco Silva Fulham July 2021 11 Jurgen Klopp Liverpool October 2015 12 Ange Postecoglou Tottenham June 2023 13 Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea May 2023 14 Sean Dyche Everton January 2023 15 Thomas Frank Brentford October 2018 16 Vincent Kompany Burnley June 2022 17 Nuno Espirito Santo Nottingham Forest December 2023 18 Chris Wilder Sheffield United December 2023 19 David Moyes West Ham December 2019 20 Erik ten Hag Man Utd June 2022

Here's a further look at our rankings in more detail...

1 Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace

It has been a dream start for Austrian Oliver Glasner in charge at Selhurst Park. Appointed in February, the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss has overseen an almost immediate turnaround in form, both in the team’s results and individual performers.

Their recent 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United will surely mark the highpoint of his tenure for some time, so it may be downhill from here, but Eagles fans will be excited over what a full season at the helm could bring for Glasner and Crystal Palace.

2 Pep Guardiola

Man City

It’s Pep season, and that means Manchester City are dispatching everyone in their wake. A record-breaking manager firmly in his element at this stage of the campaign, there’s no one better to handle the run-in (although of course, a hefty chequebook and world-class players does help).

But there’s no denying City’s late-season form shows a boss at the top of his game, with the hierarchy likely to be sweating over him extending his deal rather than the opposite.

3 Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

Guardiola’s protégé, Mikel Arteta, is performing just as well as Arsenal boss, trading blow-for-blow with his former master as they tussle for the title again. The Gunners look very much like a late-season Guardiola side in disguise, with the Spaniard safe as houses in the Emirates Stadium hot seat.

4 Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are on some journey under Andoni Iraola. Having gone winless after nine games and left sandwiched between new boys Burnley and Sheffield United, you’d have been forgiven for wondering if the ex-Rayo Vallecano boss would last much longer.

But a superb turnaround has not only seen the Cherries secure safety at a canter, but will have their fans licking their lips over what could be on the horizon. They have to be one of the most intriguing sides in the league ahead of next season.

5 Unai Emery

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are on the brink of the Champions League, and at the time of writing, still in with a shout of making a European final. So there can be no complaints over the job Unai Emery has done as he looks to build a dynasty in the Midlands.

The danger now is how Villa consolidate their current position and kick on from here - but there’s no doubt that Emery will be - and should be - the man to lead them into this exciting future.

6 Gary O’Neil

Wolves

Taking over a cash-strapped Wolves in the summer, not many will have given them much hope of surviving in the cutthroat Premier League - no matter who the manager was.

But O’Neil - fresh from being brutally sacked after a decent job keeping Bournemouth up in their first season back in the top flight - has more than displayed his managerial credentials, with the Old Gold’s European chances only disappearing very recently.

In terms of overachieving this term, he and this Wolves side have to be right up there.

7 Rob Edwards

Luton

Rob Edwards may well end up taking Luton straight back down, but it won’t be without a fight, nor after having dazzled the Premier League by winning many admirers along the way.

Last season’s play-off winners have proven a tough nut to crack for much of the campaign, though their late-season form is threatening to undo all of their great work to this point.

Relegation may bring its own uncertainties with regard to Edwards’ job, but the Hatters would surely be foolish to deny him another crack at returning to the Premier League if that is what’s required next term.

8 Eddie Howe

Newcastle

Eddie Howe has arguably become a victim of his own success this season, with Newcastle's form suffering compared to last season’s incredible fourth-place finish, while an avalanche of injuries haven’t helped.

But their form currently has them on course to return to Europe again next term, which should put away any concerns over the manager’s future - for now…

9 Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton

Like Howe, Roberto De Zerbi has suffered a similar fate having overachieved with Brighton & Hove Albion last year. By securing sixth place last season, their first-ever Europa League campaign has given fans a continental adventure, but at the cost of Premier League points.

They are, however, a side that will surely be in the running for Europe again without its distractions next term. As for De Zerbi, it is far more likely he is poached by someone else than being told to sling his hook by Tony Bloom.

10 Marco Silva

Fulham

Marco Silva’s time as Fulham boss can undoubtedly be claimed as a success so far, having become a stable top-flight outfit and comfortably survived this term despite the departure of star man Aleksandar Mitrovic.

However, Silva’s future has had a fragility about it, with the Portuguese boss looking like following Mitrovic to the Saudi Pro League before eventually staying put at Craven Cottage. So while his head could be turned, you would imagine the owners are happy with their man.

Longest-serving Premier League managers Manager Club Time in charge Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 8 years, 7 months Pep Guardiola Man City 7 years, 10 months Thomas Frank Brentford 6 years, 6 months Mikel Arteta Arsenal 4 years, 4 months David Moyes West Ham 4 years, 4 months Data correct as of 8th May 2024

11 Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool

So we all know Jurgen Klopp is on his way out. Technically, that perhaps makes him the least likely to get sacked, but middle of the road feels right for a supreme manager whose Anfield adventure is sadly fizzling out.

With their quadruple dream destroyed by Manchester United, Atalanta and, um, Everton, their season is going out with a whimper, albeit while comfortably securing a top-three finish and a spot in the Champions League for expected successor Arne Slot.

12 Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou’s status as Tottenham Hotspur boss is by no means under threat, but their recent form has brutally exposed the limitations and shortcomings of his squad.

It would be typical (dare we say, ‘Spursy’) for this to continue and Daniel Levy to get fed up midway through next season, but there does appear to be something instilled within this Spurs team by the Australian that suggests another tilt at the Champions League is the very least they’ll manage next year.

13 Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea

At almost any other club, Mauricio Pochettino would be safe. But this is Todd Boehly’s Chelsea Football Club. While the revolving exit door will likely swing each way throughout the summer once again, it is clear that the Blues’ general uptick in form has done little to quell whispers of the owner planning to give Pochettino his P45.

Whether the Blues qualify for Europe next season or not, you fear the ex-Spurs boss will be looking over his shoulder for a while.

14 Sean Dyche

Everton

Unless PSR breaches come back to bite Everton (again), Sean Dyche has fulfilled his immediate objective by securing the Toffees’ top-flight safety. However, with the financial constraints that will surely harm the club’s aspirations in the summer transfer market, you imagine that the manager’s future could yet hinge on how they start the forthcoming campaign.

Everton will surely be desperate not to start life in their new home as a Championship club, so pulling the plug on Dyche’s tenure could be a last resort that Farhad Moshiri feels is needed.

15 Thomas Frank

Brentford

Brentford have had a rather dreary season, though they have steered clear of being dragged into the relegation picture. However, another campaign like this one - with or without Ivan Toney - could raise concerns over Thomas Frank's future, despite all his good work with the Bees so far.

The fact is survival trumps sentimentality in moments like this, leaving the manager at a potential crossroads ahead of next season.

16 Vincent Kompany

Burnley

In many ways, keeping Vincent Kompany on board would be refreshing from Burnley - not least because it appears the sensible option given how they walked the Championship under him last season.

But as we know, the management game can be fickle, and dismissing him if and when their relegation is confirmed wouldn’t be a surprise, even though it has been on the cards for some time.

So the Clarets’ reluctance thus far suggests the Belgian must be safer than some of his counterparts, who will be lucky to remain in post at the start of next term.

17 Nuno Espirito Santo

Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo’s time at Nottingham Forest was hardly going to be a smooth ride after being parachuted in to replace Steve Cooper, with the Tricky Trees five points above the drop at the time.

Now just three points clear of relegation (albeit with no thanks to a points deduction), the Portuguese’s arrival has hardly had the desired effect, and knowing Evangelos Marinakis, a change in the summer either way can’t be out of the question.

18 Chris Wilder

Sheffield United

The only reason Chris Wilder isn’t further down this list is because Sheffield United have been doomed for some time, and there hasn’t been any official word on the Blades’ next steps once they return to the Championship, not that he’s earned the right to stick around at Bramall Lane.

19 David Moyes

West Ham

It’s over. Confirmed to be leaving West Ham United at the end of the campaign, apathy has well and truly set in, with the Hammers heading into the penultimate week of the season having won just one league game in the last two months.

Julen Lopetegui is coming in, handing Moyes the opportunity, if it can be called one, to go out on a high against Manchester City.

It feels like things have come to a natural end at the London Stadium, but Lopetegui’s pre-agreed arrival suggests the ownership has been thinking of a change for a while.

20 Erik ten Hag

Man Utd

How bad does it have to get for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag’s second season has collapsed so badly that the Red Devils are not even certain to qualify for Europe, never mind the Champions League.

They have won one of their last seven league games - a comeback victory over lowly Sheffield United. You certainly wouldn’t blame Sir Jim Ratcliffe for pulling the trigger, even with an FA Cup final on the horizon. This is surely beyond repair for the Dutchman now.