The amount of money in football nowadays is ridiculous, with Saudi Arabia taking that to new extremes in recent times. With players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema on salaries that people can only dream of.

But, people often don't go into as much detail on the sort of figures that managers see on their pay cheque at the end of each month.

And, of course, big-money clubs require big-money managers. So, we at Football Fancast break down each Premier League manager's salary.

20 Gary O'Neil - Wolves

Salary: Unknown

While his present annual salary remains undisclosed, there is a belief that during his time at Bournemouth, O'Neil was earning £1.5 million per year. The Englishman has witnessed a significant improvement in team performance since taking charge from Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui.

Currently enjoying his time at Wolves, he even made an appearance on Monday Night Football to analyse his side's win against his former south coast team. While his primary focus this season will be steering clear of relegation, Wolves have the capability to finish in the top half and upset some of the big boys, just like they did against Spurs.

Time will tell where O'Neil and Wolves end up.

19 Paul Heckinbottom - Sheffield United

Salary: £1 million per year

Current Sheffield United boss may not see out the season, as he's tipped to be the winner of the Premier League sack race due to his side's struggles so far in the league. If the Blades cannot turn their performance around in the upcoming months, the pressure on his position will only intensify.

In charge since late 2021, the 46-year-old coach, hailing from Barnsley, is reportedly earning £1 million per season. With no victories since returning to English football's top tier, Heckingbottom's team faces a formidable challenge to avoid relegation to the second tier by the end of the campaign.

18 Andoni Iraola - Bournmouth

Salary: £1 million per year

Andoni Iraola has struggled since the ex-Rayo Vallecano manager joined Bournemouth before the start of the season. It has been challenging, with only one victory in the first 10 matches. Expectations were high for the 41-year-old, especially considering the promising signings he made during the summer.

However, it's fair to say that he has fallen short of those expectations. Consequently, he now resides among the lower earners, reportedly making £1 million per season under his two-year deal with the Cherries. With increasing concerns about his adaptability to English football, there's a growing fear that he might become the first managerial casualty of the season if Bournemouth's poor form persists.

17 Steve Cooper - Nottingham Forest

Salary: £1.5 million per year

Since Nottingham Forest's return to England's top division in 2022, the club has maintained confidence in Steve Cooper. This trust has proven fruitful, as he played a crucial role in steering the team clear of relegation at the end of the last campaign.

Unfortunately for Cooper, the team's lackluster start to the 2023/24 season raises the question: can he repeat his success? Earning £1.5 million per season with Forest the Welshman falls on the lower end of managerial salaries in the Premier League. With a contract at Forest until 2025, the club may consider replacing Cooper if significant improvements are not observed on the field.

16 Roberto de Zerbi - Brighton and Hove Albion

Salary: £1.5 million per year

Roberto De Zerbi has helped turn Brighton & Hove Albion into every fan's second club, unless you're a Crystal Palace supporter that is. Brighton are showcasing their skills on England's grandest stage. Surprisingly, though, the Italian manager earns a relatively modest £1.5 million per season.

Despite the seemingly low figure, De Zerbi has established himself as one of Europe's most promising managers, succeeding Graham Potter, who departed for the managerial role at Stamford Bridge. With rumors linking De Zerbi to the Manchester City position, Pep Guardiola himself has praised him as someone who has helped revolutionise the sport. Perhaps he could replace the great Spaniard at Manchester City.

15 Vincent Kompany - Burnley

Salary: £2 million per year

After a stellar season in the Championship last time out, Burnley have found it challenging to adapt to the heightened physicality and technical demands of the Premier League Former Manchester City defender turned manager Vincent Kompany currently ranks among the league's lowest earners. This stands in stark contrast to his tenure in the Championship, where he was the highest-paid manager last season, earning £2 million annually.

Kompany's success included achieving promotion in his inaugural season at the helm of Turf Moor, likely earning him additional bonuses. Now fighting it out near the bottom of the Premier League table, Kompany and his team face a significant challenge to secure a turnaround if they aim to avoid relegation and maintain their status as a top-flight team.

14 Rob Edwards - Luton Town

Salary: £2 million per year

Currently in the relegation zone alongside fellow promoted teams Burnley and Sheffield United, life in the Premier League has been tough for Rob Edwards and Luton. Despite earning £2 million per year, the team finds themselves precariously close to safety.

Like Sheffield United and Burnley Edwards' squad has encountered difficulties adjusting to the demands of the top division, evident in their low points tally. While an occasional win provides Kenilworth Road-based supporters with something to celebrate, there's a concern that a continued absence of such triumphs could jeopardise Edwards' tenure at the club.

13 Eddie Howe - Newcastle United

Salary: £4 million per year

Since taking the helm at Newcastle United, the Toon boss has delivered nothing short of remarkable results, ensuring they're well ahead of schedule with a top-four finish in 2022/23. Under his leadership, the Magpies not only soar to impressive heights but also find themselves in contention for a Champions League spot for the second consecutive season.

Should they achieve this significant milestone, it would serve as a testament to Eddie Howe's managerial prowess, with the added bonus of an extra £1 million supplementing his already substantial £4 million annual salary.

Howe, renowned for his tactical acumen and adept player management, has orchestrated a successful transformation of the Tyneside club. His strategy, blending youthful talent with experience and implementing an exciting style of play that yields results, has positioned Newcastle United as a formidable force.

This transformative impact is especially noteworthy considering the challenges the club faced in the years preceding his arrival.

12 Marco Silva - Fulham

Salary: £4 million per year

Silva has helped establish Fulham as a Premier League club since securing victory in the Championship and achieving promotion, further solidifying his position in the eyes of owner Shahid Khan. Since taking charge at Craven Cottage in 2021, the former right-back has worked wonders, earning a substantial £4 million salary along with an annual bonus of £500,000.

This high-profile success has clearly served as motivation for Silva, as his team currently sits comfortably clear of the relegation zone. Fans of the west London outfit are optimistic about a strong push for the top half by May 2024. Should that happen, expect Silva to receive another substantial payrise to fend off bigger clubs.

11 Unai Emery - Aston Villa

Salary: £4 million per year

Potentially the most underrated coach in the Premier League, Unai Emery has consistently demonstrated his managerial prowess. It's no easy feat to come from La Liga to the Premier League, but Emery has exceeded expectations. Emery's time at Villarreal was marked by various accomplishments, with his standout achievement being the remarkable victory in the Europa League in 2021. This triumph not only reaffirmed his status as a top-tier manager but also played a crucial role in enhancing his market value.

The impact of his success was evident when he secured a lucrative deal with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Aston Villa showed faith in Emery's abilities by offering him an impressive salary package of £4 million, coupled with potential bonuses totaling £1 million. These figures serve as a testament to Emery's managerial skills and the confidence the club has in his abilities.

10 David Moyes - West Ham

Salary: £4 million per year

David Moyes has been around forever, it's fair to say the Scotsman is no stranger to the league and the money it brings in. Moyes and his coaching team received £5.2 million in compensation from Manchester United when he made way for Louis Van Gaal in 2014.

Despite this, Moyes' extensive experience across various teams led to an enticing offer from West Ham United - a £4 million salary deal accompanied by bonuses totaling £1 million. Moyes has since become a familiar face in east London, initially securing a six-month deal in 2017 before returning permanently in 2019.

Moyes is in a position to potentially earn a pay raise following his success in winning the Europa Conference League with the Hammers in the previous campaign.

9 Thomas Frank - Brentford

Salary: £4.5 million per year

£4.5 million is a respectable amount of money for a very respectable manager. Thomas Frank, who assumed the role of Brentford's manager in 2018 has helped the club to the promised land of the Premier League. Over the past five years, the Danish manager has transformed the team from relative obscurity into a formidable force.

As the third-longest-serving manager behind Jürgen Klopp and Guardiola, Frank is reportedly set to receive an additional £500,000 as part of the club's performance-related bonus scheme. Currently positioned just behind West London rivals Chelsea, the Bees boss is optimistic that the return of Ivan Toney will enhance their prospects for a top-half finish by the end of the season.

8 Roy Hodgson - Crystal Palace

Salary: £4.5 million per year

Elder statesman, Roy Hodgson has prolonged his tenure at Crystal Palace, securing a healthy annual salary of £4.5 million as a result. Following Patrick Vieira's tumultuous leadership, Hodgson stepped in to offer his substantial experience and stabilize the team in South London, though he has faced challenges finding consistent form since the start of the new campaign.

His early-season performance has been criticized as lackluster, yet the club continues to support the 76-year-old manager. Hodgson aims to propel the team into the top 10 this season, with the primary objective of staying above the relegation zone, a task that he and the Palace squad should navigate without significant issues.

7 Ange Postecoglou

Salary: £5 million per year

Certified good bloke Ange Postecoglou has successfully revitalized a previously lackluster Tottenham Hotspur team, elevating them, albeit prematurely, to the status of title contenders. He has achieved the best start to a Premier League season, in terms of points, for a new manager in the league's history, beating out Premier League legends like Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

While some anticipate a potential decline in the team's performance, if their impressive form persists, the former Celtic boss stands to see a boost in his annual salary of £5 million through additional bonuses.

6 Sean Dyche - Everton

Salary: £5 million per year

After a brief hiatus following his departure from Burnley in April 2022, Sean Dyche's absence was notably felt among traditional English football fans. Over his remarkable 10-year tenure, he became synonymous with the Lancashire club, but now he's at Everton.

His expertise earned him an attractive contract when he joined Everton in January with the mission of reviving their struggling season. Now, Everton's ownership is undoubtedly hoping that their investment in Dyche pays off.

A 10-point deduction and seen them fall into the relegation zone, the Toffees' fate hinges on Dyche's ability to sustain his managerial magic. Should he falter, Everton could face the unprecedented scenario of dropping out of the Premier League for the first time in their history.

5 Erik ten Hag - Manchester United

Salary: £9 million per year

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, the Manchester United faithful have had underwhelming manager after underwhelming manager. While some served as temporary solutions, Manchester United's ownership has invested tens of millions in the quest to find the right man over the years.

The question now arises: Is Erik ten Hag the right man? The substantial expenditure of £9 million in the previous campaign, following the League Cup triumph and the return to the Champions League, marks a significant financial commitment.

Yet, the Glazers, as always, anticipate more from the Dutchman in the current term. The upcoming weeks and months will be crucial in determining whether ten Hag's position in Greater Manchester remains secure.

4 Mikel Arteta - Arsenal

Salary: £9.5 million per year

Mikel Arteta may not be very happy with Premier League referees, but when extended his contract with Arsenal until the conclusion of the 2024/25 season last year, the Arsenal fans and board must have been delighted.

Yes, he has had many skeptics since joining the club, but an impressive campaign last time out has silenced many of them. The fact that Arsenal finds themselves once again in contention at the summit of the Premier League underscores Arteta's value as a top-tier manager.

As they approach the 2023/24 season, they are determined to make it their year to disrupt the established order. While achieving success in the Premier League is crucial, adding silverware to Arsenal's trophy cabinet will be paramount in shaping how their campaign is perceived.

3 Mauricio Pochettino - Chelsea

Salary: £10.4 million per year

If there is one thing we know about Todd Boehly, it's that he's not afraid of burning cash. Chelsea may be sitting in mid-table, but their progress from last season has been remarkable. They're actually scoring goals. Unfairly labeled as having struggled with the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side he took over in early 2021, a similar challenge seems to persist since joining the west Londoners.

Pochettino knows the league having had relative success with Spurs and Southampton, and many Chelsea fans would be expecting a similar seamless transition from the Argentine. However, this has been far from the case, despite him earning an eye-watering £10.4 million per year.

2 Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool

Salary: £15 million per year

Jurgen Klopp may be one of the most unlucky managers in the history of football. If it wasn't for Manchester City, his Liverpool side would have to be considered as one of the Premier League's greatest. With a remarkable £15 million annual salary, nearly double that of the manager in third place, and an additional £1.5 million in bonuses, Klopp won't be too bothered.

Klopp came into the Premier League with an infectious energy and charismatic charm, quickly endearing himself to Liverpool fans with his 'rock and roll' football. Over time, Klopp not only delivered but exceeded expectations. Victories in both the Champions League and the Premier League have made history at the club.

1 Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Salary: £20 million per year

Who else was it going to be? Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are inevitable. With an incredible collection of four Premier League titles to his name, he stands atop the rich list with a substantial £20 million. When factoring in bonuses, his earnings typically soar another £5 million.

Guardiola, widely regarded as the mastermind behind Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League, boasts an illustrious track record that firmly places him among football's greats. Despite trailing Klopp in terms of tenure in the Premier League, Guardiola's impact, both tactically and in terms of silverware, is undeniably profound.