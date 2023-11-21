The Premier League is by far the most-watched league in the world and its commercial value supersedes any division across the continent.

As such, it has attracted a plethora of talented players and managers, raising the competition level to uncharted waters, with all 20 sides possessing great quality on the pitch and in the dugout.

Only the very best will be given an opportunity on the touchline which in turn has created a pool of head coaches with incredible tactical nouse, ideas and personality.

Football FanCast has ranked the 20 Premier League managers from 'worst' to best, with each selection based on their points per match, relative success and style of play.

Without further ado, here are our selections...

20 Rob Edwards - Luton Town

Appointed on the 17th November, 2022

rob-edwards-luton-town

Rob Edwards has done a fantastic job at Luton Town since taking over midway through last season. The former Watford boss led The Hatters to the Premier League for the first time in their history after defeating Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final.

His side have transitioned to life in the top flight better than the two other promoted teams, so there's certainly an argument his ranking should be higher.

But, the 40-year-old is still in the early stages of his managerial career so it's pretty difficult to justify a higher placement.

Edwards' managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Forest Green Rovers

27th May, 2021

11th May, 2022

53

1.75

Watford

1st July, 2022

26th September, 2022

11

1.27
Luton Town

17th November, 2022

30th June, 2026

46

1.52

19 Paul Heckingbottom - Sheffield United

Appointed on the 25th November, 2021

paul-heckingbottom-sheffield-united

Paul Heckingbottom deserves immense credit for gaining promotion with Sheffield United last term, as his side went up in second, amassing a remarkable 91 points.

But his short spell in the top flight during the 2021/22 season - when he was appointed interim manager of the Blades - perhaps revealed his limitations at this level, admittedly with a significantly weaker squad than the rest.

This time around is no different either, with his side languishing in 19th, having won one of their opening 12 matches.

Heckingbottom's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Barnsley

6th February, 2016

5th February, 2018

96

1.69

Leeds United

6th February, 2018

1st June, 2018

16

1.00

Hibernian

13th February, 2019

4th November, 2019

32

1.44

Sheffield United (interim)

13th March, 2021

30th June, 2021

11

0.82

Sheffield United

25th November, 2021

30th June, 2026

96

1.69

18 Vincent Kompany - Burnley

Appointed on 1st July, 2022

vincent-kompany-burnley

Vincent Kompany is at the start of his fledgling managerial career, which is largely the reason why he ranks 18th.

The former Manchester City captain guided Burnley back to the top flight at the first time of asking last term, as his side surpassed the 100-point mark playing some marvellous football.

And because of that, many predicted Kompany's side to be well clear of the drop zone this season but that forecast doesn't appear likely based on early evidence, with the Lancashire club sitting at the foot of the table on four points.

It will be a telling and testing year ahead for the Belgian head coach.

Kompany's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Burnley

1st July, 2022

30th June 2028

69

1.84

R.S.C. Anderlecht

17th August, 2020

30th June, 2022

90

1.70
R.S.C. Anderlecht (Player-Coach)

1st July, 2019

16th August, 2020

5

1.20

17 Andoni Iraola - Bournemouth

Appointed on the 1st July, 2023

andoni-iraola-bournemouth

Andoni Iraola is at the start of his career in English football after joining Bournemouth from Rayo Vallecano in the summer.

The Spaniard came in with a big reputation thanks to his successful three-year spell with Los Franjirrojos, where he gained promotion to La Liga and secured successive 12th-placed finishes.

But, despite heavy investment in the summer - which saw the Cherries outlay £111.6m - his side have struggled to cope and currently wither just outside the relegation zone on nine points.

Again, like a few names on this list, Iraola's true managerial potential will only be revealed with time, so it's hard to fairly adjudge a ranking.

Iraola's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Bournemouth

1st July, 2023

30th June, 2025

15

1.00
Rayo Vallecano

6th August, 2020

30th June, 2023

136

1.46
CD Mirandés

10th July, 2019

21st July, 2020

49

1.45
AEK Larnaca

1st June, 2018

14th January, 2019

29

1.62

16 Gary O'Neil - Wolves

Appointed on the 9th August, 2023

gary-o'neil-wolves

Gary O'Neil, the former Bournemouth boss, was appointed Wolves manager on the eve of this season following Julen Lopetegui's departure.

Many raised their eyebrows at the appointment and tipped the West Midlands club to go down, but those naysayers have so far been proven incorrect.

Wolves have amassed 15 points and sit 12th, nine points clear of the drop zone and appear very well-placed to retain their top-flight status.

The 40-year-old appeared on the popular Sky Sports Monday Night Football programme and impressed viewers when discussing his side's style of play and tactics.

O'Neil is certainly a promising young manager and has a much higher ceiling than his 16th-placed ranking suggests, but it's still early days in his career.

O'Neil's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Wolves

9th August, 2023

30th June, 2026

14

1.29

Bournemouth

28th November, 2022

19th June, 2023

25

0.92

Bournemouth (Interim)

30th August, 2022

27th November, 2022

12

1.33

15 Steve Cooper - Nottingham Forest

Appointed on the 21st September, 2021

steve-cooper-nottingham-forest

Steve Cooper has completely turned around the fortunes of Nottingham Forest since his arrival just over two years ago.

The Welshman came in during a difficult period for the East Midlanders, as they languished at the foot of the Championship table but quite remarkably, he led his side to the Premier League that season, ending a 23-year absence from the top flight.

Forest avoided the drop last term and appear well-positioned to replicate that feat once again, having collected 13 points from 12 games, leaving them seven points clear of the bottom three.

Cooper is a popular figure among Forest fans and is held in high regard by the media.

Cooper's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Nottingham Forest

21st September, 2021

30th June, 2025

103

1.50
Swansea

1st July, 2019

21st July, 2021

105

1.61

14 Sean Dyche - Everton

Appointed on the 30th January, 2023

sean-dyche-everton

Sean Dyche is widely regarded as a specialist at keeping sides afloat in the Premier League, which is exactly why Everton appointed him earlier this year.

The 52-year-old managed to preserve the Toffees' top-flight status on the final day of last season, which looked like a mammoth task at one stage.

Dyche enjoyed a fruitful nine-and-a-half-year spell in charge of Burnley, where he gained two promotions from the Championship and consolidated the Clarets as a top-flight club for five consecutive seasons, including a seventh-placed finish.

The former Watford boss does have his critics, however, mainly for his style of play but that notion is often unfairly banded around.

Dyche has generally operated on a much smaller budget than his competitors, thus making it more difficult to play expansive and free-flowing football.

He's a very competent top-flight manager and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with that sentiment.

Dyche's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Everton

30th January, 2023

30th June, 2025

33

1.33
Burnley

30th October, 2012

15th April, 2022

425

1.34

Watford

1st July, 2011

3rd July, 2012

49

1.37

13 Marco Silva - Fulham

Appointed on the 1st of July 2021

marco-silva-fulham

Marco Silva's career has peaked and troughed since arriving in English football with Hull City back in January 2017. The Portuguese manager suffered relegation with the Tigers but impressed enough to secure the Watford job.

Silva enjoyed a bright start to life with the Hornets and had them as high as fourth in October but a run of one win from 11 games saw him sacked in January 2018.

A spell in charge of Everton ensued for the young coach but that came to an end after 18 months before joining then Championship outfit Fulham in 2021.

The 46-year-old's stock has skyrocketed with the Cottagers, so much so that Chelsea reportedly named him as a potential candidate to replace Graham Potter, though that rumour never materialised.

His fluctuating fortunes in the dugout make it incredibly difficult to adjudge a ranking but 13th-placed feels about right.

Silva's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Fulham

1st July, 2021

30th June, 2026

109

1.64

Everton

31st May, 2018

5th December, 2019

60

1.38

Watford

27th May, 2017

21st January, 2018

26

1.12

Hull City

5th January, 2017

25th May, 2017

22

1.23
Olympiacos

7th July, 2015

23rd June, 2016

48

2.44
Sporting CP

21st May, 2014

4th June, 2015

53

2.08

Estoril Praia

28th September, 2011

20th May, 2014

116

1.66

12 Roy Hodgson - Crystal Palace

Appointed on 21st March, 2023

roy-hodgson-crystal-palace

Roy Hodgson rejoined relegation-threatened Crystal Palace last term following the departure of Patrick Vieira and managed to steer the Eagles well clear of the drop zone.

Hodgson has coached all over the continent and acclaimed eight trophies in Sweden and Denmark, though, many will mainly remember his spell in charge of England between 2012 and 2016.

The Croydon-born gaffer is still managing at the elite level aged 76, evincing his remarkable commitment and passion for the sport. His experience alone gives him a one-up on the aforementioned managers.

Hodgson's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Crystal Palace

21st March, 2023

30th June, 2024

23

1.57

Watford

25th January, 2022

30th June, 2022

18

0.50

Crystal Palace

12th September, 2017

30th June, 2021

162

1.22

England

1st May, 2012

27th June, 2016

56

2.02
West Bromwich Albion

11th February, 2011

15th May, 2012

55

1.35

Liverpool

1st July, 2010

7th January, 2011

31

1.52

Fulham

28th December, 2007

30th June, 2010

129

1.41

Finland

1st January, 2006

29th November, 2007

21

1.43

Viking

12th July, 2004

31st December, 2005

48

1.60

United Arab Emirates

11th April, 2002

30th April, 2004

17

1.52

Udinese

1st July, 2001

10th December, 2001

17

1.53

FC Copenhagen

1st, July 2000

30th June, 2001

35

1.88

Grasshoppers

2nd August, 1999

30th June, 2000

37

1.57

Inter

27th April, 1999

30th June, 1998

6

1.00

Blackburn Rovers

1st July, 1997

21st November, 1998

58

1.24

Inter

16th October, 1995

23rd May, 1997

53

1.70

Switzerland

1st July, 1992

30th June, 1996

37

1.86

Xamax

1st July, 1990

31st December, 1991

76

1.64

Malmö FF

1st June, 1984

30th June, 1990

165

2.01

Örebro SK

1st January, 1983

30th June, 1984

48

1.81

Bristol City

1st January, 1982

30th June, 1982

20

0.7

Halmstads BK

1st July, 1976

1st June,1980

130

1.54

11 David Moyes - West Ham United

Appointed on the 29th December, 2019

david-moyes-west-ham-united

Only two managers have overseen more Premier League games than David Moyes - Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger - which evinces his incredible longevity.

The Scotsman established Everton as a regular challenger for European spots during his 11-year tenure and even achieved a fourth-placed finish in 2005, thus qualifying for the Champions League.

Moyes endured a tough time as Manchester United manager and lasted only 10 months at the helm but rebuilt his stock with West Ham United.

The 60-year-old has cemented the Hammers as regulars in European competitions and won the UEFA Conference League last season, ending the club's 43-year wait for a trophy.

Moyes' managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

West Ham United

29th December, 2019

30th June, 2024

195

1.57

West Ham United

7th November, 2017

16th May, 2018

31

1.19

Sunderland

23rd July, 2016

22nd May, 2017

43

0.72
Real Sociedad

10th November, 2014

9th November, 2015

42

1.21
Manchester United

1st July, 2013

22nd April, 2014

51

1.73
Everton

14th March, 2002

30th June, 2013

518

1.54

Preston

12th January, 1998

13th March, 2002

210

1.71

10 Thomas Frank - Brentford

Appointed on the 16th October, 2018

thomas-frank-brentford

Thomas Frank makes FFC's top 10 and quite rightly so, the Dane has enjoyed a remarkable four-year spell in charge of Brentford.

Frank took the Bees to the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2021 and has consolidated their top-flight status ever since.

The former Bröndby IF boss led his side to a top-half finish last season and at one point, it looked as though the West Londoners were in a fight for Europe.

Frank was mooted with the Tottenham job following Antonio Conte's dismissal, evidencing just how highly thought of he is by others.

Frank's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Brentford

16th October, 2018

30th June, 2027

246

1.59

Bröndby IF

11th June, 2013

9th March, 2016

103

1.62

9 Ange Postecoglou - Tottenham Hotspur

Appointed on the 1st July, 2023

ange-postecoglou-tottenham-hotspur

Now, many of you will perhaps be raising your eyebrow at Ange Postecoglou's ninth-placed ranking but it's still very early days.

Of course, his career didn't just start in the Premier League, the Australian has been in management for 28 years but to be ranked any higher, we'll need more data than the four months he's had at elite level.

Postecoglou's two-year tenure at Celtic gave him a more publicised stage to display his tremendous personality but also the exciting and daring brand of football he insists on.

And those same principles have transitioned well to Tottenham Hotspur, who are being tentatively tipped as challengers for the league title.

Come the end of the season, should we revisit this list, it wouldn't at all be surprising if we need to bump his ranking into the top four.

Postecoglou's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Tottenham Hotspur

1st July, 2023

30th June, 2027

13

2.00

Celtic

10th June, 2021

30th June, 2023

113

2.31

Yokohama F. Marinos

1st February, 2018

9th June, 2021

161

1.66

Australia

28th October, 2013

22nd November, 2017

49

1.59

Melbourne

25th April, 2012

27th October, 2013

32

1.63

Brisbane Roar

16th September, 2009

24th April, 2012

84

1.82

Whittlesea Zebras

10th January, 2009

30th June, 2009

?

?

Panachaiki GE

12th March, 2008

22nd December, 2008

?

?

South Melbourne

1st January, 1995

31st December, 2000

?

?

8 Roberto De Zerbi - Brighton and Hove Albion

Appointed on the 18th September, 2022

roberto-de-zerbi-brighton-and-hove-albion

Since Roberto De Zerbi's arrival, Brighton and Hove Albion have played some of the best football in the division.

The Seagulls finished sixth last season and qualified for Europe for the first time in their 122-year history whilst allowing young players a stage to express themselves.

De Zerbi's ideologies naturally draw comparisons to Pep Guardiola and the Italian is often talked about as his successor at Manchester City, which is perhaps the biggest compliment a manager can receive nowadays.

The 44-year-old hasn't yet had a full season in the Premier League and that's why we've ranked him eighth but his promise is certainly far greater than that, admittedly.

De Zerbi's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Brighton and Hove Albion

18th September, 2022

30th June, 2026

56

1.61

Shakhtar Donetsk

25th May, 2021

11th July, 2022

30

2.17

Sassuolo

1st July, 2018

24th May, 2021

120

1.38

Benevento

23rd October, 2017

30th June, 2018

29

0.72

Palermo

6th September, 2016

30th November, 2016

13

0.38

Foggia

1st July, 2014

14th August, 2016

90

1.86

Darfo Boario

19th November, 2013

30th June, 2014

?

?

7 Mauricio Pochettino - Chelsea

Appointed on the 1st July, 2023

mauricio-pochettino-chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino was a roaring success at Spurs and evinced his attractive brand of football whilst installing a fantastic culture at the club.

The Argentine took the Lilywhites to their first-ever Champions League final in 2019 but fell short to Liverpool before departing later that year.

Paris Saint-Germain appointed him manager in January 2021 and during his 18-month reign, the former Southampton boss acclaimed the league title, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions before returning back to England with Chelsea in the summer.

The West London club have been in real turmoil for the last year, so naturally, he's struggled to really find a rhythm but there are encouraging signs.

Pochettino's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Chelsea

1st July, 2023

30th June, 2025

15

1.67

Paris Saint-Germain

2nd January, 2021

5th July, 2022

84

2.15

Tottenham Hotspur

1st July, 2014

19 November, 2019

293

1.84

Southampton

18th January, 2013

30th June, 2014

60

1.45

Espanyol

20th January, 2009

26th November, 2012

161

1.22

6 Eddie Howe - Newcastle United

Appointed on the 8th November, 2021

eddie-howe-newcastle-united

Eddie Howe enjoyed two fruitful spells as Bournemouth manager and will forever be held in high regard by the Cherries faithful, who watched his side gain promotion from League Two to the illustrious Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

Following Newcastle United's takeover, Howe joined the Tynesiders as Steve Bruce's successor and his impact has been quite simply, incredible.

Howe steered The Magpies well clear of relegation danger before achieving a remarkable fourth-placed finish in his first full season in the St James' Park dugout, thus qualifying for the Champions League.

The 45-year-old also came close to winning the League Cup but his side suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Manchester United in the final.

Howe's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Newcastle United

8th November, 2021

?

92

1.77

Bournemouth

14th October, 2012

1st August, 2020

355

1.43

Burnley

16th January, 2011

12th October, 2012

86

1.42

Bournemouth

31st December, 2008

15th January, 2011

102

1.62

5 Unai Emery - Aston Villa

Appointed on the 1st November, 2022

unai-emery-aston-villa

Unai Emery has been at Aston Villa for a little over a year and has completely changed the fortunes of the club from relegation candidates to European contestants.

The Spaniard guided the Villans to seventh last season and his side now compete in the Conference League - a competition they're favourites for.

Many consider Villa challengers for a Champions League spot this term, which shows just how impactful Emery has been since arriving from Villarreal.

Villa currently reside in fifth, just three points off Manchester City at the summit of the league table.

Emery's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Aston Villa

1st November, 2020

?

46

1.93

Villareal

23rd July, 2020

25th October, 2022

129

1.78

Arsenal

1st July, 2018

29th November, 2019

78

1.85

Paris Saint-Germain

1st July, 2016

30th June, 2018

114

2.42

Sevilla

14th January, 2013

30th June, 2016

205

1.68

Spartak Moscow

1st July, 2012

25 November, 2012

26

1.50

Valencia

1st July, 2008

30th June, 2012

220

1.72

UD Almería

1st July, 2006

30th June, 2008

49

1.22

Lorca Deportiva CF

21st December, 2004

30th June, 2006

45

?

4 Erik ten Hag - Mancheser United

Appointed on the 1st July, 2022

erik-ten-hag-manchester-united

Erik ten Hag joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 off the back of a highly successful four-and-a-half-year spell in charge of Ajax.

The Dutchman acclaimed six domestic trophies with the Amsterdam-based club and led his side to a Champions League semi-final in 2019 for the first time since 1997.

The 53-year-old's first season in the Old Trafford dugout saw United end their near six-year wait for a trophy by triumphing over Newcastle in the League Cup final. He also secured a third-placed finish and returned the club back to the Champions League after a one-season absence.

This term has been challenging for ten Hag but recent results have eased the pressure, somewhat.

ten Hag's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Manchester United

1st July, 2022

30th June, 2025

80

2.01

Ajax

28th December, 2017

30th June, 2022

215

2.34

FC Utrecht

1st July, 2015

27th December, 2017

111

1.74

FC Bayern Munich II

1st July, 2013

30th June, 2015

72

2.14

Go Ahead Eagles

1st July, 2012

30th June, 2013

39

1.72

3 Mikel Arteta - Arsenal

Appointed on the 22nd December, 2019

mikel-arteta-arsenal

Mikel Arteta has endured difficult spells across his almost four-year reign as Arsenal manager but since the beginning of last season, only Manchester City have taken more points in the Premier League than his side.

The Spaniard returned the Gunners back to the Champions League after a six-and-a-half-year absence and he appears well-placed to go one further and end their wait for a league title.

Whether that be this season or over the coming years remains to be seen, but there's little doubt Arteta is building a side that can challenge for the major prizes.

Arteta's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Arsenal

22nd December, 2019

30th June, 2025

198

1.94

2 Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool

Appointed on the 8th October, 2015

jürgen-klopp-liverpool

Jürgen Klopp is easily one of the best managers in the world, let alone in the Premier League, and many will even argue he is the best.

The German head coach joined Liverpool as Brendan Rodgers' successor in October 2015 whilst the Merseyside club languished in 10th.

The Reds were a far cry away from establishing themselves as title challengers and even competing in the Champions League seemed a pretty mountainous task.

But it's fair to say, that Klopp has exceeded every expectation and more since his arrival, having won nearly every major trophy on offer, including the Premier League for the first time in the club's illustrious history.

Klopp's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Liverpool

8th October, 2015

30th June, 2026

449

2.06

Borussia Dortmund

1st July, 2008

30th June, 2015

318

1.90

1.FSV Mainz 05

28th February, 2001

30th June, 2008

269

1.51

1 Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Appointed on the 1st July, 2016

pep-guardiola-manchester-city

Pep Guardiola has already cemented himself as one of the greatest managers in the sport's history and the conversation is already turning towards comparisons between him and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Whilst that does seem a little far-fetched, the fact it's a debate is perhaps the biggest compliment you can pay the former Barca boss.

The 52-year-old could create history this season by becoming the first manager in England's top-flight history to win four successive league titles, and you wouldn't put it past him...

Guardiola's managerial career

Club

Appointed

In charge until

Matches

Points per match

Manchester City

1st July, 2016

30th June, 2025

432

2.33

Bayern Munich

1st July, 2013

30th June, 2016

161

2.41

Barcelona

1st July, 2008

30th June, 2012

247

2.36