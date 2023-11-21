The Premier League is by far the most-watched league in the world and its commercial value supersedes any division across the continent.

As such, it has attracted a plethora of talented players and managers, raising the competition level to uncharted waters, with all 20 sides possessing great quality on the pitch and in the dugout.

Only the very best will be given an opportunity on the touchline which in turn has created a pool of head coaches with incredible tactical nouse, ideas and personality.

Football FanCast has ranked the 20 Premier League managers from 'worst' to best, with each selection based on their points per match, relative success and style of play.

Without further ado, here are our selections...

20 Rob Edwards - Luton Town

Appointed on the 17th November, 2022

Rob Edwards has done a fantastic job at Luton Town since taking over midway through last season. The former Watford boss led The Hatters to the Premier League for the first time in their history after defeating Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final.

His side have transitioned to life in the top flight better than the two other promoted teams, so there's certainly an argument his ranking should be higher.

But, the 40-year-old is still in the early stages of his managerial career so it's pretty difficult to justify a higher placement.

Edwards' managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Forest Green Rovers 27th May, 2021 11th May, 2022 53 1.75 Watford 1st July, 2022 26th September, 2022 11 1.27 Luton Town 17th November, 2022 30th June, 2026 46 1.52

19 Paul Heckingbottom - Sheffield United

Appointed on the 25th November, 2021

Paul Heckingbottom deserves immense credit for gaining promotion with Sheffield United last term, as his side went up in second, amassing a remarkable 91 points.

But his short spell in the top flight during the 2021/22 season - when he was appointed interim manager of the Blades - perhaps revealed his limitations at this level, admittedly with a significantly weaker squad than the rest.

This time around is no different either, with his side languishing in 19th, having won one of their opening 12 matches.

Heckingbottom's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Barnsley 6th February, 2016 5th February, 2018 96 1.69 Leeds United 6th February, 2018 1st June, 2018 16 1.00 Hibernian 13th February, 2019 4th November, 2019 32 1.44 Sheffield United (interim) 13th March, 2021 30th June, 2021 11 0.82 Sheffield United 25th November, 2021 30th June, 2026 96 1.69

18 Vincent Kompany - Burnley

Appointed on 1st July, 2022

Vincent Kompany is at the start of his fledgling managerial career, which is largely the reason why he ranks 18th.

The former Manchester City captain guided Burnley back to the top flight at the first time of asking last term, as his side surpassed the 100-point mark playing some marvellous football.

And because of that, many predicted Kompany's side to be well clear of the drop zone this season but that forecast doesn't appear likely based on early evidence, with the Lancashire club sitting at the foot of the table on four points.

It will be a telling and testing year ahead for the Belgian head coach.

Kompany's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Burnley 1st July, 2022 30th June 2028 69 1.84 R.S.C. Anderlecht 17th August, 2020 30th June, 2022 90 1.70 R.S.C. Anderlecht (Player-Coach) 1st July, 2019 16th August, 2020 5 1.20

17 Andoni Iraola - Bournemouth

Appointed on the 1st July, 2023

Andoni Iraola is at the start of his career in English football after joining Bournemouth from Rayo Vallecano in the summer.

The Spaniard came in with a big reputation thanks to his successful three-year spell with Los Franjirrojos, where he gained promotion to La Liga and secured successive 12th-placed finishes.

But, despite heavy investment in the summer - which saw the Cherries outlay £111.6m - his side have struggled to cope and currently wither just outside the relegation zone on nine points.

Again, like a few names on this list, Iraola's true managerial potential will only be revealed with time, so it's hard to fairly adjudge a ranking.

Iraola's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Bournemouth 1st July, 2023 30th June, 2025 15 1.00 Rayo Vallecano 6th August, 2020 30th June, 2023 136 1.46 CD Mirandés 10th July, 2019 21st July, 2020 49 1.45 AEK Larnaca 1st June, 2018 14th January, 2019 29 1.62

16 Gary O'Neil - Wolves

Appointed on the 9th August, 2023

Gary O'Neil, the former Bournemouth boss, was appointed Wolves manager on the eve of this season following Julen Lopetegui's departure.

Many raised their eyebrows at the appointment and tipped the West Midlands club to go down, but those naysayers have so far been proven incorrect.

Wolves have amassed 15 points and sit 12th, nine points clear of the drop zone and appear very well-placed to retain their top-flight status.

The 40-year-old appeared on the popular Sky Sports Monday Night Football programme and impressed viewers when discussing his side's style of play and tactics.

O'Neil is certainly a promising young manager and has a much higher ceiling than his 16th-placed ranking suggests, but it's still early days in his career.

O'Neil's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Wolves 9th August, 2023 30th June, 2026 14 1.29 Bournemouth 28th November, 2022 19th June, 2023 25 0.92 Bournemouth (Interim) 30th August, 2022 27th November, 2022 12 1.33

15 Steve Cooper - Nottingham Forest

Appointed on the 21st September, 2021

Steve Cooper has completely turned around the fortunes of Nottingham Forest since his arrival just over two years ago.

The Welshman came in during a difficult period for the East Midlanders, as they languished at the foot of the Championship table but quite remarkably, he led his side to the Premier League that season, ending a 23-year absence from the top flight.

Forest avoided the drop last term and appear well-positioned to replicate that feat once again, having collected 13 points from 12 games, leaving them seven points clear of the bottom three.

Cooper is a popular figure among Forest fans and is held in high regard by the media.

Cooper's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Nottingham Forest 21st September, 2021 30th June, 2025 103 1.50 Swansea 1st July, 2019 21st July, 2021 105 1.61

14 Sean Dyche - Everton

Appointed on the 30th January, 2023

Sean Dyche is widely regarded as a specialist at keeping sides afloat in the Premier League, which is exactly why Everton appointed him earlier this year.

The 52-year-old managed to preserve the Toffees' top-flight status on the final day of last season, which looked like a mammoth task at one stage.

Dyche enjoyed a fruitful nine-and-a-half-year spell in charge of Burnley, where he gained two promotions from the Championship and consolidated the Clarets as a top-flight club for five consecutive seasons, including a seventh-placed finish.

The former Watford boss does have his critics, however, mainly for his style of play but that notion is often unfairly banded around.

Dyche has generally operated on a much smaller budget than his competitors, thus making it more difficult to play expansive and free-flowing football.

He's a very competent top-flight manager and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with that sentiment.

Dyche's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Everton 30th January, 2023 30th June, 2025 33 1.33 Burnley 30th October, 2012 15th April, 2022 425 1.34 Watford 1st July, 2011 3rd July, 2012 49 1.37

13 Marco Silva - Fulham

Appointed on the 1st of July 2021

Marco Silva's career has peaked and troughed since arriving in English football with Hull City back in January 2017. The Portuguese manager suffered relegation with the Tigers but impressed enough to secure the Watford job.

Silva enjoyed a bright start to life with the Hornets and had them as high as fourth in October but a run of one win from 11 games saw him sacked in January 2018.

A spell in charge of Everton ensued for the young coach but that came to an end after 18 months before joining then Championship outfit Fulham in 2021.

The 46-year-old's stock has skyrocketed with the Cottagers, so much so that Chelsea reportedly named him as a potential candidate to replace Graham Potter, though that rumour never materialised.

His fluctuating fortunes in the dugout make it incredibly difficult to adjudge a ranking but 13th-placed feels about right.

Silva's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Fulham 1st July, 2021 30th June, 2026 109 1.64 Everton 31st May, 2018 5th December, 2019 60 1.38 Watford 27th May, 2017 21st January, 2018 26 1.12 Hull City 5th January, 2017 25th May, 2017 22 1.23 Olympiacos 7th July, 2015 23rd June, 2016 48 2.44 Sporting CP 21st May, 2014 4th June, 2015 53 2.08 Estoril Praia 28th September, 2011 20th May, 2014 116 1.66

12 Roy Hodgson - Crystal Palace

Appointed on 21st March, 2023

Roy Hodgson rejoined relegation-threatened Crystal Palace last term following the departure of Patrick Vieira and managed to steer the Eagles well clear of the drop zone.

Hodgson has coached all over the continent and acclaimed eight trophies in Sweden and Denmark, though, many will mainly remember his spell in charge of England between 2012 and 2016.

The Croydon-born gaffer is still managing at the elite level aged 76, evincing his remarkable commitment and passion for the sport. His experience alone gives him a one-up on the aforementioned managers.

Hodgson's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Crystal Palace 21st March, 2023 30th June, 2024 23 1.57 Watford 25th January, 2022 30th June, 2022 18 0.50 Crystal Palace 12th September, 2017 30th June, 2021 162 1.22 England 1st May, 2012 27th June, 2016 56 2.02 West Bromwich Albion 11th February, 2011 15th May, 2012 55 1.35 Liverpool 1st July, 2010 7th January, 2011 31 1.52 Fulham 28th December, 2007 30th June, 2010 129 1.41 Finland 1st January, 2006 29th November, 2007 21 1.43 Viking 12th July, 2004 31st December, 2005 48 1.60 United Arab Emirates 11th April, 2002 30th April, 2004 17 1.52 Udinese 1st July, 2001 10th December, 2001 17 1.53 FC Copenhagen 1st, July 2000 30th June, 2001 35 1.88 Grasshoppers 2nd August, 1999 30th June, 2000 37 1.57 Inter 27th April, 1999 30th June, 1998 6 1.00 Blackburn Rovers 1st July, 1997 21st November, 1998 58 1.24 Inter 16th October, 1995 23rd May, 1997 53 1.70 Switzerland 1st July, 1992 30th June, 1996 37 1.86 Xamax 1st July, 1990 31st December, 1991 76 1.64 Malmö FF 1st June, 1984 30th June, 1990 165 2.01 Örebro SK 1st January, 1983 30th June, 1984 48 1.81 Bristol City 1st January, 1982 30th June, 1982 20 0.7 Halmstads BK 1st July, 1976 1st June,1980 130 1.54

11 David Moyes - West Ham United

Appointed on the 29th December, 2019

Only two managers have overseen more Premier League games than David Moyes - Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger - which evinces his incredible longevity.

The Scotsman established Everton as a regular challenger for European spots during his 11-year tenure and even achieved a fourth-placed finish in 2005, thus qualifying for the Champions League.

Moyes endured a tough time as Manchester United manager and lasted only 10 months at the helm but rebuilt his stock with West Ham United.

The 60-year-old has cemented the Hammers as regulars in European competitions and won the UEFA Conference League last season, ending the club's 43-year wait for a trophy.

Moyes' managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match West Ham United 29th December, 2019 30th June, 2024 195 1.57 West Ham United 7th November, 2017 16th May, 2018 31 1.19 Sunderland 23rd July, 2016 22nd May, 2017 43 0.72 Real Sociedad 10th November, 2014 9th November, 2015 42 1.21 Manchester United 1st July, 2013 22nd April, 2014 51 1.73 Everton 14th March, 2002 30th June, 2013 518 1.54 Preston 12th January, 1998 13th March, 2002 210 1.71

10 Thomas Frank - Brentford

Appointed on the 16th October, 2018

Thomas Frank makes FFC's top 10 and quite rightly so, the Dane has enjoyed a remarkable four-year spell in charge of Brentford.

Frank took the Bees to the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2021 and has consolidated their top-flight status ever since.

The former Bröndby IF boss led his side to a top-half finish last season and at one point, it looked as though the West Londoners were in a fight for Europe.

Frank was mooted with the Tottenham job following Antonio Conte's dismissal, evidencing just how highly thought of he is by others.

Frank's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Brentford 16th October, 2018 30th June, 2027 246 1.59 Bröndby IF 11th June, 2013 9th March, 2016 103 1.62

9 Ange Postecoglou - Tottenham Hotspur

Appointed on the 1st July, 2023

Now, many of you will perhaps be raising your eyebrow at Ange Postecoglou's ninth-placed ranking but it's still very early days.

Of course, his career didn't just start in the Premier League, the Australian has been in management for 28 years but to be ranked any higher, we'll need more data than the four months he's had at elite level.

Postecoglou's two-year tenure at Celtic gave him a more publicised stage to display his tremendous personality but also the exciting and daring brand of football he insists on.

And those same principles have transitioned well to Tottenham Hotspur, who are being tentatively tipped as challengers for the league title.

Come the end of the season, should we revisit this list, it wouldn't at all be surprising if we need to bump his ranking into the top four.

Postecoglou's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Tottenham Hotspur 1st July, 2023 30th June, 2027 13 2.00 Celtic 10th June, 2021 30th June, 2023 113 2.31 Yokohama F. Marinos 1st February, 2018 9th June, 2021 161 1.66 Australia 28th October, 2013 22nd November, 2017 49 1.59 Melbourne 25th April, 2012 27th October, 2013 32 1.63 Brisbane Roar 16th September, 2009 24th April, 2012 84 1.82 Whittlesea Zebras 10th January, 2009 30th June, 2009 ? ? Panachaiki GE 12th March, 2008 22nd December, 2008 ? ? South Melbourne 1st January, 1995 31st December, 2000 ? ?

8 Roberto De Zerbi - Brighton and Hove Albion

Appointed on the 18th September, 2022

Since Roberto De Zerbi's arrival, Brighton and Hove Albion have played some of the best football in the division.

The Seagulls finished sixth last season and qualified for Europe for the first time in their 122-year history whilst allowing young players a stage to express themselves.

De Zerbi's ideologies naturally draw comparisons to Pep Guardiola and the Italian is often talked about as his successor at Manchester City, which is perhaps the biggest compliment a manager can receive nowadays.

The 44-year-old hasn't yet had a full season in the Premier League and that's why we've ranked him eighth but his promise is certainly far greater than that, admittedly.

De Zerbi's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Brighton and Hove Albion 18th September, 2022 30th June, 2026 56 1.61 Shakhtar Donetsk 25th May, 2021 11th July, 2022 30 2.17 Sassuolo 1st July, 2018 24th May, 2021 120 1.38 Benevento 23rd October, 2017 30th June, 2018 29 0.72 Palermo 6th September, 2016 30th November, 2016 13 0.38 Foggia 1st July, 2014 14th August, 2016 90 1.86 Darfo Boario 19th November, 2013 30th June, 2014 ? ?

7 Mauricio Pochettino - Chelsea

Appointed on the 1st July, 2023

Mauricio Pochettino was a roaring success at Spurs and evinced his attractive brand of football whilst installing a fantastic culture at the club.

The Argentine took the Lilywhites to their first-ever Champions League final in 2019 but fell short to Liverpool before departing later that year.

Paris Saint-Germain appointed him manager in January 2021 and during his 18-month reign, the former Southampton boss acclaimed the league title, Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions before returning back to England with Chelsea in the summer.

The West London club have been in real turmoil for the last year, so naturally, he's struggled to really find a rhythm but there are encouraging signs.

Pochettino's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Chelsea 1st July, 2023 30th June, 2025 15 1.67 Paris Saint-Germain 2nd January, 2021 5th July, 2022 84 2.15 Tottenham Hotspur 1st July, 2014 19 November, 2019 293 1.84 Southampton 18th January, 2013 30th June, 2014 60 1.45 Espanyol 20th January, 2009 26th November, 2012 161 1.22

6 Eddie Howe - Newcastle United

Appointed on the 8th November, 2021

Eddie Howe enjoyed two fruitful spells as Bournemouth manager and will forever be held in high regard by the Cherries faithful, who watched his side gain promotion from League Two to the illustrious Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

Following Newcastle United's takeover, Howe joined the Tynesiders as Steve Bruce's successor and his impact has been quite simply, incredible.

Howe steered The Magpies well clear of relegation danger before achieving a remarkable fourth-placed finish in his first full season in the St James' Park dugout, thus qualifying for the Champions League.

The 45-year-old also came close to winning the League Cup but his side suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Manchester United in the final.

Howe's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Newcastle United 8th November, 2021 ? 92 1.77 Bournemouth 14th October, 2012 1st August, 2020 355 1.43 Burnley 16th January, 2011 12th October, 2012 86 1.42 Bournemouth 31st December, 2008 15th January, 2011 102 1.62

5 Unai Emery - Aston Villa

Appointed on the 1st November, 2022

Unai Emery has been at Aston Villa for a little over a year and has completely changed the fortunes of the club from relegation candidates to European contestants.

The Spaniard guided the Villans to seventh last season and his side now compete in the Conference League - a competition they're favourites for.

Many consider Villa challengers for a Champions League spot this term, which shows just how impactful Emery has been since arriving from Villarreal.

Villa currently reside in fifth, just three points off Manchester City at the summit of the league table.

Emery's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Aston Villa 1st November, 2020 ? 46 1.93 Villareal 23rd July, 2020 25th October, 2022 129 1.78 Arsenal 1st July, 2018 29th November, 2019 78 1.85 Paris Saint-Germain 1st July, 2016 30th June, 2018 114 2.42 Sevilla 14th January, 2013 30th June, 2016 205 1.68 Spartak Moscow 1st July, 2012 25 November, 2012 26 1.50 Valencia 1st July, 2008 30th June, 2012 220 1.72 UD Almería 1st July, 2006 30th June, 2008 49 1.22 Lorca Deportiva CF 21st December, 2004 30th June, 2006 45 ?

4 Erik ten Hag - Mancheser United

Appointed on the 1st July, 2022

Erik ten Hag joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 off the back of a highly successful four-and-a-half-year spell in charge of Ajax.

The Dutchman acclaimed six domestic trophies with the Amsterdam-based club and led his side to a Champions League semi-final in 2019 for the first time since 1997.

The 53-year-old's first season in the Old Trafford dugout saw United end their near six-year wait for a trophy by triumphing over Newcastle in the League Cup final. He also secured a third-placed finish and returned the club back to the Champions League after a one-season absence.

This term has been challenging for ten Hag but recent results have eased the pressure, somewhat.

ten Hag's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Manchester United 1st July, 2022 30th June, 2025 80 2.01 Ajax 28th December, 2017 30th June, 2022 215 2.34 FC Utrecht 1st July, 2015 27th December, 2017 111 1.74 FC Bayern Munich II 1st July, 2013 30th June, 2015 72 2.14 Go Ahead Eagles 1st July, 2012 30th June, 2013 39 1.72

3 Mikel Arteta - Arsenal

Appointed on the 22nd December, 2019

Mikel Arteta has endured difficult spells across his almost four-year reign as Arsenal manager but since the beginning of last season, only Manchester City have taken more points in the Premier League than his side.

The Spaniard returned the Gunners back to the Champions League after a six-and-a-half-year absence and he appears well-placed to go one further and end their wait for a league title.

Whether that be this season or over the coming years remains to be seen, but there's little doubt Arteta is building a side that can challenge for the major prizes.

Arteta's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Arsenal 22nd December, 2019 30th June, 2025 198 1.94

2 Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool

Appointed on the 8th October, 2015

Jürgen Klopp is easily one of the best managers in the world, let alone in the Premier League, and many will even argue he is the best.

The German head coach joined Liverpool as Brendan Rodgers' successor in October 2015 whilst the Merseyside club languished in 10th.

The Reds were a far cry away from establishing themselves as title challengers and even competing in the Champions League seemed a pretty mountainous task.

But it's fair to say, that Klopp has exceeded every expectation and more since his arrival, having won nearly every major trophy on offer, including the Premier League for the first time in the club's illustrious history.

Klopp's managerial career Club Appointed In charge until Matches Points per match Liverpool 8th October, 2015 30th June, 2026 449 2.06 Borussia Dortmund 1st July, 2008 30th June, 2015 318 1.90 1.FSV Mainz 05 28th February, 2001 30th June, 2008 269 1.51

1 Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Appointed on the 1st July, 2016

Pep Guardiola has already cemented himself as one of the greatest managers in the sport's history and the conversation is already turning towards comparisons between him and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Whilst that does seem a little far-fetched, the fact it's a debate is perhaps the biggest compliment you can pay the former Barca boss.

The 52-year-old could create history this season by becoming the first manager in England's top-flight history to win four successive league titles, and you wouldn't put it past him...