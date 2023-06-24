Chelsea talks are ongoing to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo this summer and the player is "ready to agree" personal terms, according to reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Who will join Chelsea this summer?

Mauricio Pochettino, after Chelsea's lacklustre and regrettable 2022/23 Premier League campaign, is aiming to transform the west Londoners back into a major force.

The Blues couldn't even muster a top-half finish last season and ended the campaign without any silverware, coming just two years after they were crowned champions of Europe.

Despite owner Todd Boehly and co spending north of £520 million on transfers since the summer of 2022, it appears Chelsea have work to do if they wish to reach the heights of Man City or Arsenal.

Pochettino's arrival also marks the beginning of a new era, though, and Chelsea are apparently working to back the Argentine this summer.

Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson, after drawn-out negotiations, is now reportedly set to become a Chelsea player with reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano even giving his famous "here we go".

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Caicedo of Brighton is another firm transfer target.

Chelsea are apparently favourites for the Ecuador international and reliable reporter Kinsella of The Evening Standard has shared a promising update.

Writing for the outlet, Kinsella claims that the Stamford Bridge side are "making good progress in negotiations" and Caicedo is "keen" to join Pochettino.

The 21-year-old is also "ready to agree personal terms", with the player side proving to be no issue, though club-to-club talks over a transfer fee are proving more complicated.

After already rejecting a £60 million bid from Chelsea, it is claimed that Brighton are holding out for a fee closer to £100 million for their prized asset.

Caicedo, though, has a verbal agreement with Roberto De Zerbi for his manager to stand aside and green-light an exit - if a suitable offer arrives that is.

What's been said about Moises Caicedo?

Averaging more tackles per 90 than any Brighton player last season, the South American star has proven to be a capable midfield enforcer and rock solid in the middle of the park (WhoScored).

Enrico Castro-Montes, a vying football historian of Ecuador, has also detailed just how highly-rated Caicedo is in his homeland. Indeed, the midfielder is apparently seen as a cross between N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

"Caicedo covers the whole field. He is much more eye-catching," said Castro-Montes (Het Niuewsblad via Sport Witness).

"There will be a lot of pressure on Caicedo’s shoulders. His nickname in Ecuador is ‘La Joya’, the jewel. In his own country, he is really seen as the crown jewel of a new generation.

"That’s also how they describe him in Ecuador: a cross between Kanté and Pogba."