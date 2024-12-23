Boxing Day football in England is a tradition that dates back over 160 years to when Sheffield FC and Hallam FC faced each other on 26th December 1860.

Sheffield, founded in 1857 and recognised as the world's oldest football club, won the game 2-0.

It wasn't until after the First World War that Boxing Day fixtures became a regular feature of the football calendar, and they have since become one of the most eagerly anticipated highlights of the English football season.

Most Premier League goals on Boxing Day Rank Player Club(s) Boxing Day matches Boxing Day goals 1 Harry Kane Tottenham 7 10 2 Robbie Fowler Liverpool, Leeds, Man City 10 9 3 Robbie Keane Coventry, Tottenham, Liverpool 9 8 4 Alan Shearer Blackburn, Newcastle 11 8 5 Thierry Henry Arsenal 7 7 6 Jermain Defoe West Ham, Tottenham 11 6 7 Dimitar Berbatov Man Utd, Fulham 6 5 8 Andrew Cole Man Utd, Blackburn, Man City 10 5 9 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 14 5 10 Frank Lampard West Ham, Chelsea 17 5

Each year, fans across the country flock to stadiums or gather around their screens to enjoy the festive fixtures, with matches often delivering dramatic moments, iconic performances and plenty of goals.

Ahead of this year's bonanza, we have taken a look at the top 10 Boxing Day goalscorers in Premier League history.

10 Frank Lampard

5 goals

Frank Lampard enjoyed a run of scoring on three consecutive Boxing Days between 1999 and 2001 - twice for West Ham United and once for Chelsea.

His other two Boxing Day goals were scored for the Blues - in 2005 in a 3-2 victory against neighbours Fulham and in 2008 in a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Frank Lampard's Boxing Day goals Goal Date Team Opposition Result 1 26th December 1999 West Ham Wimbledon (A) D 2-2 2 26th December 2000 West Ham Charlton (H) W 5-0 3 26th December 2001 Chelsea Arsenal (A) L 1-2 4 26th December 2005 Chelsea Fulham (H) W 3-2 5 26th December 2008 Chelsea West Brom (H) W 2-0

9 Steven Gerrard

5 goals

Despite Steven Gerrard's long Liverpool career, he didn't notch on Boxing Day until 2004, when he scored in the Reds' 5-0 smashing of West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Scoring five in total, his final strike on Boxing Day came in 2012 when Brendan Rodgers' side were beaten by Stoke City.

The best of Gerrard's Boxing Day strikes probably came in 2005 when Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield. The former England international latched on to a pass from Peter Crouch, took one touch into the box and thumped the ball into the top corner.

Steven Gerrard's Boxing Day goals Goal Date Team Opposition Result 1 26th December 2004 Liverpool West Brom (A) W 5-0 2 26th December 2005 Liverpool Newcastle (H) W 2-0 3 26th December 2007 Liverpool Derby (A) W 2-1 4 26th December 2009 Liverpool Wolves (H) W 2-0 5 26th December 2012 Liverpool Stoke (A) L 1-3

8 Andrew Cole

5 goals

Andrew Cole scored for three different clubs on Boxing Day, with his first three coming for Manchester United in 1990s. He also netted for Blackburn Rovers and United's rivals, City, before hanging up his boots.

Cole's Boxing Day goal for Blackburn Rovers against Liverpool in 2002 is one of the best Boxing Day goals in Premier League history.

The Reds were 1-0 up late into the second half when Cole chested down Stephane Henchoz's clearance before hitting a sublime volley into the net from 30 yards out.

Andrew Cole's Boxing Day goals Goal Date Team Opposition Result 1 26th December 1996 Man Utd Nottingham Forest (A) W 4-0 2 26th December 1997 Man Utd Everton (H) W 2-0 3 26th December 1999 Man Utd Bradford (H) W 4-0 4 26th December 2002 Blackburn Liverpool (A) D 1-1 5 26th December 2005 Man City Wigan (A) L 3-4

7 Dimitar Berbatov

5 goals

Three of Dimitar Berbatov's five Boxing Day goals all came on one day when the Bulgarian striker hit a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Wigan Athletic 5-0 in 2011.

Park Ji-sung had opened the scoring inside eight minutes, with Berbatov hitting a brace before half-time to make it 3-0. Antonio Valencia completed the scoring in the second half.

Berbatov had also scored a year prior against Sunderland, while he also netted in 2012 in a 1-1 draw with Southampton while playing for Fulham.

Dimitar Berbatov's Boxing Day goals Goal Date Team Opposition Result 1 26th December 2010 Man Utd Sunderland (H) W 2-0 2 26th December 2011 Man Utd Wigan (H) W 5-0 3 4 5 26th December 2012 Fulham Southampton (H) D 1-1

6 Jermain Defoe

6 goals