Boxing Day is one of the biggest occasions in the footballing calendar, with plenty of goals scored just after Christmas in the Premier League over the years.

The festive period is in full swing in England, with all 92 teams in the Football League having to tackle busy schedules.

It is Boxing Day that so many football fans look forward to the most, as supporters up and down the country go to watch their team play or sit on the sofa and take in the action on TV.

Here are the top 10 seasons for goals on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Most Premier League goals on Boxing Day Rank Season Matches Goals Goals per game 1 1999/00 10 35 3.50 2 2003/04 10 31 3.10 3 2002/03 10 31 3.10 4 2017/18 8 29 3.62 5 2018/19 9 29 3.22 6 2007/08 9 29 3.22 7 2000/01 9 29 3.22 8 2013/14 10 29 2.90 9 2021/22 6 28 4.67 10 2005/06 10 28 2.80

10 2005/06

28 goals

The 2005/06 season saw Chelsea at the peak of their powers under Jose Mourinho, with the Blues cruising to Premier League title glory for the second year in a row.

They didn't find it easy to get the better of west London rivals Fulham on Boxing Day, edging the match 3-2 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from William Gallas, Frank Lampard and Hernan Crespo.

Elsewhere, a thriller saw Wigan Athletic win 4-3 at home to a Manchester City side not yet renowned for their financial power, accounting for 7 of the 28 goals scored on Boxing Day that year.

Premier League results: Boxing Day 2005 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton Charlton 0-1 Arsenal Chelsea 3-2 Fulham Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle Man Utd 3-0 West Brom Middlesbrough 0-2 Blackburn Portsmouth 1-1 West Ham Sunderland 0-0 Bolton Tottenham 2-0 Birmingham Wigan 4-3 Man City

9 2021/22

28 goals

In 2021/22, only 12 Premier League sides played on Boxing Day, which has become more of a regular occurrence in the modern game, with matches spaced out more. An entertaining day still played out, with 28 goals scored at an average of 4.67 per game.

There were nine goals at the Etihad as City thumped Leicester City 6-3, while Arsenal were rampant away to Norwich City, winning 5-0. It was Pep Guardiola's side who eventually prevailed in the title race that season, pipping Liverpool on the final day.

Premier League results: Boxing Day 2021 Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea Brighton 2-0 Brentford Man City 6-3 Leicester Norwich 0-5 Arsenal Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace West Ham 2-3 Southampton

8 2013/14

29 goals

The most high-profile game on Boxing Day in 2013/14 pitted City against Liverpool at the Etihad, in a tussle between the two sides who would eventually battle for the title right up until the last day. It was the hosts who edged out a tight game, with Alvaro Negredo scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory.

There was also a 3-2 win for Manchester United away to Hull City, with the Red Devils coming from 2-0 down, while Newcastle United thrashed Stoke City 5-1 at St James' Park.

Premier League results: Boxing Day 2013 Aston Villa 0-1 Crystal Palace Cardiff 0-3 Southampton Chelsea 1-0 Swansea Everton 0-1 Sunderland Hull 2-3 Man Utd Man City 2-1 Liverpool Newcastle 5-1 Stoke Norwich 1-2 Fulham Tottenham 1-1 West Brom West Ham 1-3 Arsenal

7 2000/01

29 goals

There were plenty of goals to enjoy on the last Boxing Day of the century back in 2000 - a tally of 29 in nine matches - during a season in which United cruised to a third successive Premier League crown.

Arsenal won 6-1 against Leicester at Highbury, with Thierry Henry notching a hat-trick for the Gunners, while West Ham won 5-0 at home to London rivals Charlton Athletic.

Sunderland were 4-1 winners away to Bradford City, while Middlesbrough won 1-0 at home to Liverpool thanks to a Christian Karembeu goal.

Premier League results: Boxing Day 2000 Arsenal 6-1 Leicester Aston Villa 0-1 Man Utd Bradford 1-4 Sunderland Everton 1-2 Coventry Ipswich 2-2 Chelsea Man City 0-0 Derby Middlesbrough 1-0 Liverpool Newcastle 2-1 Leeds West Ham 5-0 Charlton

6 2007/08

29 goals