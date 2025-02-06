The Premier League is filled with global superstars like Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Cole Palmer.

While these players may grab the headlines more often than not, every squad also has players who quietly go about their business without the recognition they deserve.

Whether they’re unsung leaders, midfielders seamlessly pulling the strings or stalwart defenders, these underrated players play a crucial role in their teams' success.

Here, we've highlighted the player from each 2024/25 Premier League club we think is too often overlooked.

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber