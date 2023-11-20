Newcastle United have suffered some terrible luck with injuries this season, and another significant update has now emerged courtesy of reliable journalist Craig Hope.

Newcastle injury news

The Magpies went into the 2023/24 season with so much positivity in the air, having finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League last term. Instead, the campaign is threatening to turn into something of a disaster, certainly compared to expectation levels back in August, with an early exit from Europe possible and a top-four finish looking tough.

Injuries have been a huge reason for Newcastle's struggles, with an endless amount of key individuals unavailable for lengthy periods. Sven Botman has been a massive loss in defence, for example, while both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have been in and out of the side in attack.

Not only that, but Sandro Tonali will be unavailable for the rest of the season, having picked up a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules, meaning he won't be back until early in 2024/25.

Eddie Howe's side are back in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Chelsea in an intriguing-looking meeting, and it finally looks as though the Magpies have something to be positive about.

Newcastle handed Almiron and Isak boost

Taking to X, Hope claimed that Newcastle pair Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak have both been passed fit for the clash with Chelsea this weekend.

"Some slightly more positive news on NUFC injury front. Sven Botman has progressed well this week. He should avoid surgery IF knee doesn’t swell again. Sean Longstaff ankle is settling quickly but remains doubt for Chelsea. Miguel Almiron & Alexander Isak will be fit."

While some of the above updates aren't necessarily resoundingly positive, it is fantastic to see that both Almiron and Isak are in contention to start against Chelsea at St James' Park. The Newcastle pair have scored eight Premier League goals combined this season, playing such an important role in the Magpies' success in the past few years in general, and the firepower that they bring to the side when they are available is clearly great.

Almiron has overcome a tough start to life at St James' to become a steady provider of end product while remaining the same hard-working figure off the ball he always was, being hailed as "such an important player for us" by Howe himself.

Meanwhile, Isak is a striker with an enormous amount of potential, with the Newcastle ace scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances for the club, and he should only become an even greater force as the years pass.

Saturday's visit of Chelsea feels like a vital moment in the Magpies' season, with both sides looking unconvincing this season, and further dropped points for either could prove costly in the race for a top-four finish.

While the Blues showed their worth in their thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Manchester City last time around, home advantage needs to prove key for Newcastle, helped by the presence of Almiron and Isak both fit and firing.