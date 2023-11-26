Manchester United haven't had the greatest recent history when it comes to transfers, with Antony's stats representing a player who is yet to get going at Old Trafford, whilst Andre Onana's mistakes have stolen the headlines at times this season. It is a recruitment issue that the Red Devils must solve if they are to take their place among the Premier League's best sides every season.

When the January transfer window swings open, Erik ten Hag could once again welcome changes when it comes to both departures and incomings. And that could see one particular player depart after his most recent admission regarding game time at Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news

Lying outside of the Premier League's top four and on the brink of a Champions League group stage exit, United haven't had the greatest start to the season, with off-field issues such as Jadon Sancho's falling-out with Ten Hag playing a part. Heading into the festive period, the Manchester club will be well aware of the need to pick up some consistency before the January transfer window arrives to potentially deal them a frustrating blow.

Speaking to De Telegraaf recently, Donny van de Beek admitted his need for minutes on the pitch and hinted at a potential winter exit, saying: "I have to start playing matches very soon, if not at Manchester United, then at another club. I think this is a healthy ambition.

“Look, I’ve always been an enthusiast. I’m absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at Manchester United, but money has never been my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day. Last season, I was sidelined for months due to my knee injury. You miss it terribly and appreciate even more that you have a wonderful profession. I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day to wear the Manchester United shirt. But I’m bursting with energy now that I’m in great shape again and I’m training like crazy. Then the moment comes when you have to make a choice.

“I’m excited to play matches again. The manager now makes different choices. We have a great selection and I’m not the only one knocking on the door. We’ll see what happens in January.”

"Fantastic" Van de Beek needs move

It just hasn't happened for the Dutchman at Manchester United, as Van de Beek's stats at the club show. The former Ajax man has made just 62 appearances since joining the club in 2020, scoring and assisting just twice each. Van de Beek's price tag of £35m put instant pressure on his shoulders, but whether it's been through not receiving the opportunities or failing to perform, he has not reached the standards that Ten Hag demands.

A move away could revive the midfielder, who earned praise from Frank Lampard while on loan at Everton. Speaking after a clash against Leeds United in 2022, the former manager said (via Manchester Evening News): Him [Van de Beek] and Allan were fantastic, also Donny on the ball giving us a sense of calm and intelligence, and a nice rhythm in the team, and he’s going to get better and better."