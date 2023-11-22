On the pitch, Everton don't deserve to be in the relegation zone. Sean Dyche turned a corner at Goodison Park and had the Toffees comfortably on course for a mid-table finish, but their exploits away from Goodison Park put an end to that progress and resulted in a 10-point deduction to leave them in the relegation zone once more in the Premier League.

Whilst a continuation of their recent form should quickly ease fears over the drop, given that they're only two points adrift of safety, those in Merseyside will undoubtedly be feeling frustrated. The news doesn't stop there, either, with reports providing an important update on 777 Partners' ongoing takeover attempt.

Everton takeover news

If anyone's in desperate need of some good news in the Premier League, it is Dyche. The former Burnley boss has been exceptional for Everton this season and was finally turning his squad into a side capable of avoiding a relegation battle. Dragged back into the bottom three, there's no doubt that he'll prove his expertise once again to weather the storm. Dyche may even get the good news that he so desperately needs along the way, too.

According to Paul Brown and Philippe Auclair for Josimar, the €350m (£305m) for the purchase of Everton has been provided to 777 Partners by an insurance company called Haymarket and that figure could rise to €500m (£436m), if necessary. This means that they should be able to fund a deal to take over the Premier League side if the deal is ratified.

From Everton's perspective, they'll be hoping to see the takeover reach completion before the January transfer window to see Dyche handed the chance to welcome some reinforcements. He's already shown what he can do with the current squad available and now he could have the opportunity to strengthen even further, perhaps returning the Toffees to previous heights in the process.

777 Partners provided money for Everton takeover

Of course, it's interesting to see that 777 Partners are already borrowing money to complete the takeover, in what might be seen as a worrying sign around Goodison Park. If the deal does go through, however, in the list of the Premier League's richest owners, Everton's new arrivals will reportedly sit as high as fifth, and borrowing money in these situations is often the norm. With that said, the Toffees will have no excuse but to avoid relegation battles and perhaps even move into the top half.

As we've seen over the years, no matter how much money a club has, recruitment is the key - just look at the difference between the Manchester clubs. And Everton will have to become aware of that fairly quickly if 777 Partners do arrive. The last thing that those at Goodison Park will want to see is money wasted. Dyche and others must ensure that whoever arrives has the desired impact, rather than joining previous transfers on a lengthy list of flops.

When the January transfer window does open and if 777 are in by then, it will be interesting to see exactly how much Everton act. Their current squad has enjoyed a good enough season so far, but the need for depth could see further reinforcements come through the door.