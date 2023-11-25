Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has suggested he could try a "creative" player in multiple positions as he gears up for Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs vs Aston Villa preview

The north Londoners are looking to get back to winning ways after two consecutive Premier League losses, a scenario scarcely imagined just over two weeks ago.

Before Spurs' 4-1 thumping at the hands of Chelsea, Postecoglou's side were enjoying a very impressive 10-game unbeaten run, marking the best start made by any new manager in the division's history.

However, a succession of injuries and suspensions have since hampered Tottenham - with both Micky van de Ven and James Maddison out until 2024.

Cristian Romero will also serve the second game of his three-match suspension against Villa, while two new blows have been served to Postecoglou. Indeed, Ashley Phillips is now injured and concerns surround Pape Matar Sarr after the international break.

In some good news, though, in-form left-back Destiny Udogie is set to return after he served his one-game suspension.

"Micky and Madders no real update, same as a few weeks back," said Postecoglou ahead of Villa (via football.london).

"We’ve had a couple of issues out of the international break. Young Ash Phillips picked up an ankle injury with the England team and he's out for a little while. We're still assessing it but at least probably a month out.

"We're just checking on Pape Sarr, who has an issue coming back from the international team as well. We'll see how he is tomorrow as he didn’t train today. Aside from that, Biss is suspended but we get Destiny back and I think everyone else is ok."

Postecoglou suggests multiple roles for Bentancur

Tottenham's head coach may have to get innovative to find his way around this current fitness crisis sweeping N17. Spurs' injury list also includes Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Richarlison, so it will be interesting to see the next eleven Postecoglou personally hand-picks.

Speaking to the media before Tottenham's encounter with Villa, Postecoglou suggested multiple roles for midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur as a possible solution.

"The beauty of him is he can play a couple of different areas," said the Spurs manager in an update on Bentancur and his return to fitness (via football.london).

"I think he can play as a six, he can play further forward as an eight and he's even creative. I think he can score goals as well. We were kind of hoping with him, Madders, Pape, Biss and people like Pierre we were well stocked in that midfield area for different kinds of combinations, but obviously that has been disrupted a bit.

"The key for Rodrigo is to get him back to that level physically and mentally where he feels really comfortable about playing at this level. I don't think he is far off it from what I've seen and again certainly over the next few weeks he will get that opportunity."

Rodrigo Bentancur strengths (via WhoScored) Passing Blocking the ball Ball interception Tackling

Before his season-ending injury last season, Bentancur was a key starter for ex-boss Antonio Conte and it will be intriguing to see what role he plays for Spurs' popular new manager.