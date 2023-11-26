Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has suggested that an exciting youngster at Spurs could soon get an opportunity amid the club's current injury crisis.

Spurs issues mounting for Ange

Postecoglou's Friday press conference revealed that another defender has been put on the treatment table, with young summer signing Ashley Phillips now expected to be out for around a month.

The Englishman joins compatriot James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic on the Spurs injury and suspension list with all the aforementioned set to miss Spurs' clash with Aston Villa today.

It will be very intriguing to see just what Postecoglou does with the Tottenham starting eleven, as the Australian will want to greatly improve on their last game, a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

This could even be an opportunity for youngsters to force their way into the team and make a real impression, with a lot of noise surrounding talented teenager Jamie Donley right now.

Donley impresses at Tottenham

The 18-year-old is making waves for Spurs' Under-21s, scoring a brilliant four goals and assisting eight others in as many Premier League 2 appearances so far this season.

As reported by football.london journalist Alasdair Gold, Donley is a player of real ability, with the reporter even branding him the "most confident player at Tottenham" right now.

"You’ve got a player who is probably the most confident player at Tottenham Hotspur right now Jamie Donley," he said on the Gold and Guest podcast.

“He’s just won the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award as well, everything he’s doing is coming off. He’s got a great vision, he’s got a great ability to thread a ball through, he can cross a ball in, he takes set pieces as well at times and when he’s a striker and he’s through on goal, he’s scoring the goals.”

Donley, alongside Alfie Dorrington, was actually subject to public praise from the Spurs boss not so long ago. It appears the former is now up for a shoutout again by Postecoglou, who also hinted he may be in line for first-team minutes soon.

Postecoglou hints at Donley opportunity

The Australian, speaking in his Friday press conference, heaped praise on Donley's application and suggested he could get a Spurs chance soon.

"We’ve been tracking all the young guys and Jamie and Alfie Dorrington have been training with us pretty regularly over the recent period," said Postecoglou (via football.london).

"Obviously all the injuries but also prior to that they were coming in fairly regularly so I think that’s the first step for all these young guys.

"Get to the first-team environment and then see how they get on with training and how they develop from there and adjust to everything we do and the way we do it. We’re down on numbers so guys like him will get more of an opportunity to make an impact as I said at training and if he continues to do that then the opportunity will come for him."