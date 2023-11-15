Tottenham Hotspur are now becoming ready to sell a "quick" player for good as the Lilywhites reportedly settle on an asking price.

Spurs transfer plans taking fold

2024 will be a very interesting year when it comes to transfer activity at Spurs, with reports suggesting that new sporting director Johan Lange is prioritising the addition of a new left-sided centre-back.

Micky van de Ven's injury, which will keep him out for the remainder of the year, and a suspension for Cristian Romero have exposed Tottenham's glaring lack of depth in the position. As a result, it is believed Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, Everton ace Ben Godfrey, Uruguay star Sebastian Caceres and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi are all being considered by Spurs.

Elsewhere in the squad, it is believed that Spurs are eager to sign a new midfielder, leading to their newly-found interest in Fluminese star Andre as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane, despite manager Ange Postecoglou's short numbers, could still leave in January. However, he isn't the only player who could soon be set to depart, with defender Eric Dier out of contract in the summer. Exits will be a big talking point, as Spurs summer loanees will also be set to return at the end of the Premier League season.

Spurs now ready to sell Rodon

One of them, Wales international defender Joe Rodon, is currently enjoying a brilliant temporary stint at Leeds United in the Championship.

The 26-year-old was signed by Jose Mourinho in 2020 but hasn't quite got his Spurs career off the ground, with TEAMtalk sharing an update on his future. It is now believed Tottenham would be ready to sell Rodon permanently, despite his excellent start at Elland Road, and are willing to do so for a fee in and around £20 million.

There have been suggestions that Spurs should recall the former Swansea City star from his loan spell at Leeds to solve Postecoglou's lack of defensive depth, but it appears the centre-back doesn't feature in his plans as things stand.

Joe Rodon's strengths and style of play Passing Aerial duels Likes to play the ball short Doesn't dive into tackles

Rodon has started 12 second-tier games, becoming a mainstay under Daniel Farke, with Ben Davies hailing his "terrific" international teammate.

“Joe is a terrific player," said Davies.

"Every time I play with him with Wales he is very solid, good on the ball and I think we have a good understanding. To see him have success at Leeds, it really does make me happy.

“Joe is one of my best mates in football, so we speak all the time. He is the type of player that, when he is at somewhere he is feeling valued and he is getting a good run of games, he is a really, really good defender and I think he is showing that right now.”

Rodon has also been revered for his pace, with former Man United winger Ryan Giggs calling him "quick".