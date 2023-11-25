Liverpool have been handed another injury boost ahead of the meeting with Manchester City this weekend, with an "outstanding" player available for selection.

Liverpool injury news

The Reds face arguably their toughest possible Premier League assignment of the season on Saturday lunchtime, making the trip to the reigning English and European champions for an enormous game. City have won an incredible 23 successive matches in all competitions at the Etihad, highlighting the magnitude of Liverpool's task, and they will have to be at their very best to get a positive result.

Jurgen Klopp hasn't been without injury problems of late, with Andy Robertson and Thiago two key players who are now long-term absentees, with neither expected to return until the New Year, acting as a big blow. Youngster Stefan Bajcetic is also someone who has been out for an extended period of time, while midfield pair Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch missed the 3-0 win at home to Brentford in Liverpool's last outing.

It does look as though Klopp's issues have eased after the international break, however, with a big positive emerging from his pre-City press conference on Friday afternoon.

Liverpool handed Curtis Jones boost

According to journalist David Lynch on X, Jones is back for Liverpool's vital meeting with City on Saturday after last playing at the beginning of the month, with Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Gravernberch also in contention to feature, with the trio missing last time out.

This is good news for Liverpool, considering what an important figure Jones has become in midfield these days, bringing so many strong attributes to the side, as he continues to mature as a player. During his academy days, the 22-year-old was known more for his skill levels and general flamboyance on the ball, but Klopp has turned him into a far more disciplined midfielder, much like Gini Wijnaldum used to be during his Liverpool days.

Jones, who had been out with a hamstring issue, is press-resistant in possession - the Reds ace is enjoying a 94.2% pass completion rate in the Premier League this season - and he has also averaged 1.6 tackles in the competition, showing that he is a force both in and out of possession. Meanwhile, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lauded his compatriot earlier this year, saying of him:

"He has been outstanding. Everything that he has been doing with and without the ball: with the ball it speaks for itself, he rarely gives it away, he’s great in tight spaces, a really clever footballer, the goals he scored were outstanding."

Curtis Jones' Liverpool stats Total Appearances 106 Goals 11 Assists 12

Having Gomez and Gravenberch to call upon is also great news for Liverpool, although the pair could start on the substitutes' bench, with Konate alongside Van Dijk at the back, and Jones potentially picked in midfield with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Second-guessing Klopp's starting lineup is never easy, but he will be delighted to have as many options available as possible, with substitutes likely to play a key role in proceedings, whether that be defensive players coming on to help hold a lead or attacking stars being introduced to make the difference if a goal is needed.