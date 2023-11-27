Arsenal could sanction the sale of one of their senior players next summer, with a reliable journalist claiming that he won’t be part of the first team upon his loan return.

Arsenal's summer departures

The Gunners got rid of 14 players in total during the previous transfer window, with eight of those being on a permanent basis, while the remaining six were sent out on loan for the remainder of the season in order to increase their experience and game time.

Permanent Exits Loan Moves Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco) Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad) Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest) Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) Marquinhos (FC Nantes) Auston Trusty (Sheffield United) Albert Sambi Lokonga (Luton Town) Pablo Mari (Monza) Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham) Rob Holding (Crystal Palace) Runar Alex Runarsson (Cardiff City) Nicolas Pepe (Trabzonspor) Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Lyon)

Edu and Mikel Arteta have Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares who will have reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the season (Arsenal contracts), so they could also be heading for the exit door should they not put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Over the summer, Kieran Tierney was one of the stars to depart having joined Real Sociedad until the conclusion of the term, but with the left-back having no agreement in place to join them for good, he’s currently set to return to the Emirates Stadium.

The Scotland international has been the subject of interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United in recent months, and whilst that has now been dropped, the 26-year-old is reportedly wanted by his current club who are hoping to strike a deal next summer.

Kieran Tierney likely to start new adventure

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones suggested that Tierney has played his last game for Arsenal due to Arteta not having any plans to include him in his long-term project.

“I think it's great that he's finding a new pathway for himself. After going down that road and rediscovering himself, I'd be very surprised if he even wanted to go back to Arsenal because I don't think his style will fit with what they want to do.

"So, to be honest, I don't even think Arteta has an eye on this. I think he wants Tierney to go away and be successful and find himself a new club and career route. I don't think he will be playing for Arsenal again.”

Arsenal should sell Tierney in 2024

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Tierney has been a “class” player for Arsenal in the past, but having only started six top-flight games last season (WhoScored - Tierney statistics), the fact that he’s so out of favour makes it a no-brainer of a decision to cash in next year.

The Douglas native ranked as Arteta’s 21st best-performing player out of 26 squad members overall during the previous campaign (WhoScored - Arsenal statistics), representing what little impact he was able to make when handed the rare opportunity to showcase his talent.

At the Reale Arena, Tierney currently pockets £112k-per-week (Real Sociedad salaries), which is more than the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel in the capital (Arsenal salaries), so the hierarchy need to get him off the books and use the extra cash to generate funds towards further new signings in 2024.