Arsenal reportedly have a real chance to sign one club's £50 million star in the January transfer window.

Edu chases winter signing for Arteta

While the north London club haven't got a deep history of opening their wallet mid-season, widespread reports in the last few weeks have suggested that Arsenal intend to do just that this time round. Led by sporting director Edu Gaspar, they apparently want to bolster manager Mikel Arteta's squad in two key areas - central midfield and striker.

Thomas Partey's injury problems, coupled with rumours he could leave Arsenal in January, seem to have motivated Arsenal to target new midfield options this January.

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is a top target for Arteta, according to Fabrizio Romano, while it is believed Arsenal are serious contenders to sign Andre from Fluminese. Both Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho are also out of contract at the end of this Premier League season, meaning Edu and co may have to seriously pursue another option soon.

Meanwhile, there are also suggestions that Arsenal are keen on signing a new striker in 2024, with both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah coming as their only natural choices up front right now. Brentford star Ivan Toney is a player widely linked with an Arsenal move, while there have been recent murmurs that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is emerging as another potential signing.

Arsenal "could get" Vlahovic in January

The Serbia international, after a pretty underwhelming debut campaign in Turin last season, is now rediscovering his best form under Massimiliano Allegri. Vlahovic has scored four goals in 10 Serie A appearances so far this season, which has apparently done enough to attract Arsenal's attention. (Dusan Vlahovic stats - Transfermarkt)

According to Steve Kay, speaking on the KS1TV this week, Arteta "could get" Vlahovic in January as the Italian heavyweights quite simply need to sell a big name due to their financial problems.

“Unlike Victor Osimhen, Vlahovic is possibly someone they could get in January," said the Football Transfers reporter.

"Juventus have to sell someone big in January. I’ve had conversations with people close to Juventus and fans of Juventus who have said they need to sell, Vlahovic is someone they could get good money for. It’s one to keep an eye on."

It is believed that Vlahovic could cost somewhere in the region of £50 million to prise away from Juventus, according to other media sources. The former Fiorentina star's best season came during 2021/2022, where he bagged a pretty impressive 17 goals in just 21 starts for his ex-club.

Dusan Vlahovic strengths Direct free-kicks Finishing Long shots

Juve legend Alessio Tacchinardi, speaking to Tuttosport (via juvefc.com), called Vlahovic "extraordinary".

“He is an extraordinary player," said Tacchinardi.

"He is a player who has one goal per game and therefore for Juve, having lost Ronaldo, he goes to tremendously increase the score of this team, which suffered a lot in front of him. This is a goal that is invented by itself.

“He’s very good at waiting for the defender, then puts his shoulder, moves him. He’s a bit lucky in the rebound, but many compliments to this player.”