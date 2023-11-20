Arsenal have made contact to express their interest in a deal for a forward who is currently playing his football in the Premier League, according to a fresh report.

Arsenal transfer targets

Edu and Mikel Arteta appear keen on bolstering their midfield ranks and have been heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, but should they fail to secure his services, they have seemingly set their sights on an alternative who hasn’t long left the top-flight.

The Gunners have highlighted Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves as a possible candidate, but alongside the centre of the park, the hierarchy are also looking to increase their options in the final third, with a wide player who is pretty close to home as it stands being brought onto their radar.

Barcelona left-winger Ansu Fati put pen to paper on a season-long loan at Brighton and Hove Albion over the summer and he’s made a bright start to life on the south coast during his 13 appearances to date at The Amex. (Transfermarkt - Ansu Fati stats)

The Spain international’s deal doesn’t include an option to buy, meaning that he is set to return to his parent club at the end of the season, but if the following update is to be believed, the 21-year-old is wanted by a trio of clubs who are eager to keep him in England, one of which being those at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal keen on deal for Ansu Fati

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are considering a move for Fati next summer, but they are set to face stiff competition for his signature from two of their high-profile rivals in the Premier League.

“Liverpool are among a host of Premier League suitors for Ansu Fati, but the player wants to prove himself at Barcelona at the end of his loan spell with Brighton. Ansu could command a significant fee for his cash-strapped parent club, and Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all expressed an interest.”

Fati has shades of Messi in his play

During his time at Brighton, Fati has clocked up five contributions (four goals and one assist) in 13 appearances which shows how direct he can be in the final third, and his style of play in the past has seen him dubbed “Messi-esque” by football scout Jacek Kulig when coming through at the Nou Camp.

Sponsored by Nike, Roberto De Zerbi’s £160k-per-week earner (Brighton salaries), is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions over the pitch since bursting onto the professional scene, including three roles across the frontline and the same number in the midfield, meaning that he could provide cover in areas outside of his own should any unexpected injuries occur.

Furthermore, Fati has won four trophies for both club and country over the course of his career so he will possess a winning mentality and will already know what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level, so it may prove to be a real coup should he decide to put pen to paper at Arsenal next summer.