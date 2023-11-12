Highlights Arsenal's return to the Champions League has highlighted the need for squad depth, despite their impressive performance so far.

The January transfer window could provide an opportunity for Arsenal to strengthen their squad and increase their chances of winning silverware.

Arsenal has been tracking Julian Brandt, an excellent player who could potentially replace underperforming Kai Havertz and bring added quality to the team.

Back in the Champions League for the first time since the Arsene Wenger days, Arsenal are still seeking the perfect squad depth for Mikel Arteta. They welcomed the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the summer in an attempt to compete on all fronts. And to their credit, so far they've been incredibly impressive in both the Premier League and on the European stage.

Defeats against RC Lens and Newcastle United have been slight blips along the road, but the Gunners are still well placed to potentially achieve their goals this season. The January transfer window could only boost their chances of silverware too, especially if they secure one particular target that they have reportedly been tracking ahead of the winter window.

Arsenal transfer news

Those in North London are now at a point where improving Arteta's starting side will likely cost near-record fees, such is the talent included in their current 11. That doesn't mean they don't need reinforcements, however, with depth to that aforementioned talent still needed. We saw how badly they needed stars from the bench last season when they burned out and eventually fell away in what was their title race to lose in the Premier League. It is heartbreak they'll want to avoid again and one target could ensure that's the case.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have been tracking Julian Brandt alongside fellow English side Newcastle United. The Borussia Dortmund star's exit is reportedly unlikely to be sanctioned by the Bundesliga giants in January, though, as they push towards goals of their own.

That said, Brandt has previously regretted failing to move to the Premier League and Liverpool in particular, telling The Athletic: "I had that chance to take that next step to join Liverpool, but the time wasn't right for me. I was aware that they were also looking at Mo Salah at the time. It's a shame because I would have loved to play for Klopp."

Arsenal tracking "excellent" Brandt

Given Kai Havertz's failure so far, it comes as little surprise that Arsenal are keeping an eye on a player of such similar calibre in the form of Brandt. The German international can play both in midfield and as a striker and may well find himself replacing his international teammate at The Emirates if the Gunners make their move. Brandt's stats compared to Havertz's only have one winner.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Take-ons Completed Julian Brandt 4 4 26 10 Kai Havertz 1 1 11 1

With eight goal involvements in the Bundesliga so far this season, Brandt is bursting into life at Dortmund and proving former manager Marco Rose right, who was full of praise for the German, saying in one post-match press conference:

“I think Jule is having a very decent season overall. He did an excellent job in Stuttgart, and today he showed his quality once again. He’s a player who can really rouse up the stadium with a back heel. But he knows what the issues he needs to work on are, I know what his issues are. We’re working on it.”