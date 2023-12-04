Arsenal are interested in signing a new striker in January, with a fresh report revealing that chiefs have set their sights on one overseas player in particular.

Arsenal's summer arrivals

The Gunners secured the services of four fresh faces during the previous transfer window in the form of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya, with the first three being on a permanent basis, while the latter joined on loan for the remainder of the season.

Despite having Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, Edu and Mikel Arteta will be aware that they could do with signing another senior centre-forward to increase their options in the final third, and it appears that they have already highlighted a potential candidate.

Related Latest Arsenal transfer news: Arteta eyes Mbappe monster deal FFC has the latest rumours from N5 as the January transfer window edges closer. Who could join and leave Arsenal in the new year?

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko only put pen to paper over the summer from RB Salzburg, but having made an impressive start to life under Marco Rose at the Red Bull Arena, he’s already been attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Slovenia international has also been the subject of internal talks at the Emirates Stadium where chiefs have been discussing whether to make a move for the 20-year-old in the coming weeks, and if the following update is to be believed, they seem to have reached a general consensus.

Edu keen on Benjamin Sesko

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal are interested in Sesko ahead of January. The N7 outfit are believed to want to add to their attacking ranks and are looking at the talisman as a serious option. With the opportunity to move to the top-flight likely to be an attractive prospect, this could be a deal to keep a close eye on leading up to the start of next year.

Sesko has been likened to Erling Haaland

Since the start of his career, Sesko has clocked up 85 involvements, 67 goals and 18 assists, in 155 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, but it’s not just his clinical finishing with the ball at his feet that makes him a useful option to have up top (Transfermarkt - Sesko statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 4, Radece’s native provides a real physical presence with his height and can therefore also be an ideal target man and threat in the air, meaning that he is a handful for an opposition’s defence to deal with.

Arteta’s target has even been recognised for his outstanding performances on an individual level having previously been named Austria’s Player of the Season and Slovenia’s Footballer of the Year, so the fact that he’s being acknowledged for his efforts represents just how much he brings to a side.

For all of the qualities that he possesses, Sesko has been dubbed the “Slovenian Erling Haaland” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so there’s no doubt that he could be a fantastic signing for Arsenal should he decide to move onto new pastures in January.