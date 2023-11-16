Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta may have a "great" opportunity to sign an "interesting" alternative to transfer target Douglas Luiz.

Gunners target new midfielder for 2024

The north Londoners are reportedly keen on signing a new midfielder in 2024, with Thomas Partey looking likely to be sidelined for an extended period after undergoing a specialist procedure (Fabrizio Romano).

Partey's injury, coupled with rumours that the Ghanaian could even leave Arsenal in the winter window, has apparently prompted Arsenal to look to January in search of more midfield depth.

Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is one name on Arteta's radar, with the Brazilian long admired by sporting director Edu and Arsenal's boss. However, this will be a difficult deal to pull off mid-season, as Luiz recently signed a new five-year contract. Villa possess all the negotiating power as a result, coming after they tried and failed to sign the player 18 months ago (The Mail). As a result, perhaps Arsenal would be better looking elsewhere.

Arsenal have "great" Andre opportunity

As per journalist Dean Jones, writing for GiveMeSport, the north Londoners may have a "great" opportunity to swoop for Fluminese midfielder Andre as Liverpool stall on the asking price. The Brazilian side are apparently willing to sell too, with Andre himself keen on a move to England.

"The Partey situation, in terms of having to replace him, has been in the background at Arsenal for a year now, so the club definitely have targets identified at varying levels of cost that they can turn to," said Jones.

"Andre is an interesting one here because there definitely has been attention dedicated to his situation and if he is going to make a move, it makes sense that it will be in January because of the way the calendar works in Brazilian football.

"The player is keen to move to England and at a time when Liverpool are wavering over his valuation, this could be a great moment to strike as the other main competition will be Fulham. Fluminense are willing to sell and given the player’s profile and expectations and growth potential, I think he would be a decent fit for what Arteta is building towards. There is the obvious link of Edu that connects Arsenal and the Brazilian, so that could prove helpful and he certainly seems more attainable than the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz in the January window."

Andre hailed as "unbelievable talent"

The 22-year-old has been hailed as an "unbelievable talent" by sections of the English press (Nathan Joyes), so it's clear to see why Arsenal have the player on their list of transfer targets. Journalist Fernando Campos has also called Andre the "best midfielder" in his country right now.

Andre's strengths (via WhoScored) Passing Dribbling Through balls Concentration

"Pressure and playing with the confidence of someone who knows they are different. Get out of the way and make the team work. André Trindade is the best midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player."