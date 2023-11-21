Arsenal have been given a boost after learning that one of their sidelined players is set to return from injury on international duty, according to a reliable journalist.

Arsenal injury news

The Gunners currently have Ben White, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, but the club have recently received an encouraging update on the fitness of Martin Odegaard. The Emirates Stadium captain is expected to be available for selection again upon the return of domestic action, and if the following update is to be believed, he might not be the only one who is ready to stage his comeback in the Premier League.

During October’s 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League, Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious hamstring problem and he’s been out ever since, but the striker was still surprisingly called up to represent his country, Brazil, over the international break.

Mikel Arteta’s centre-forward reported for duty despite knowingly missing the first fixture of the fortnight, though ahead of his nation’s second game vs Argentina on Wednesday, the 26-year-old has returned to the grass and is set to be at the disposal of his manager.

Gabriel Jesus expected to stage comeback

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Jesus has returned to training and is expected to be in the matchday squad for Brazil's midweek encounter, which of course will be music to the ears of Arteta and Arsenal.

On Sunday, he wrote: "Gabriel Jesus in full training today for Brazil and ready to be part of Diniz's squad for the upcoming game. Positive news for #AFC as he’s set to be back with Arteta’s squad soon."

Arsenal have a "sensational" striker in Jesus

During his time at Arsenal, Jesus has racked up 24 involvements, 15 goals and nine assists, in 44 appearances since putting pen to paper (Transfermarkt - Jesus statistics), so the fact that he will soon be back in the starting line-up will be a huge boost for Arteta.

Sponsored by Adidas, Sao Paulo’s native ranks in the 96th percentile for most attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area (FBRef - Jesus statistics), highlighting his desire to create as many chances as possible for himself and his peers in the final third.

Gabriel Jesus' Main Strengths Passing Key passes Dribbling Finishing Headed attempts Defensive contribution (Data via WhoScored)

Furthermore, Edu’s talisman is even capable of operating out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside his usual role when leading the line through the middle, with his versatility making it easier for the manager to alter his team selection or formation should he want to have several of his best stars on the pitch at the same time.

As per journalist Josh Bunting, Jesus is a “sensational” player and the positive impact he's had on the side since joining last summer is clear to see, so his imminent return to top-flight action will be massively welcomed by everyone at the Emirates Stadium.