Highlights Arsenal spent heavily in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad after their Premier League title heartbreak and Champions League return.

Mikel Arteta's squad still has weaknesses, particularly in the defensive midfield position, which could hinder their success against Manchester City.

Recent news suggests that Arsenal may not have the budget to sign a defensive midfielder like Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window, making a move for him unlikely at this time.

Arsenal didn't wait around in the summer window, securing their targets early on and splashing the cash fresh from Premier League title heartbreak but, more importantly, a Champions League return. The Gunners welcomed the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in big-money moves, with the former enjoying a better start at The Emirates than the latter.

Mikel Arteta's squad is still not perfect, however, and that could cost them up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City yet again by the end of the current campaign. The January transfer window could help ensure that they avoid the same heartbreak as last May, but recent news suggests that Arteta is set to be handed a major stumbling block in his pursuit of winter targets.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal's summer spending reportedly reached the €235m (£206m) mark, as they brought in Rice, Jurrien Timber, Havertz and David Raya in a busy window. Building on the side that pushed City all the way last season, Arsenal now sit behind Guardiola's side on goal difference alone, with the Premier League champions set to play their game in hand on the North London club. And whilst Arteta won't want to settle for second place, he may not have the option of turning to the January transfer window for extensive reinforcements.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Arsenal do not have the January transfer budget to sign a defensive midfielder, given the likely reported price of Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz. The plan was to reportedly attempt to sell Thomas Partey in the winter window, but his recent injury means that his departure is now unlikely to come before the summer.

With that said, it looks as though the Gunners will have to make do with their current squad, who could make it back-to-back seasons behind the winning machine that is Manchester City.

"Clever" Luiz would boost Arsenal

Given Partey's recent injury issues, there's no doubt that a January move for Luiz would provide Arsenal with a major boost. But Aston Villa are in a far stronger position to negotiate these days as they take steps back into European football under Emery. The fact that the Brazilian's contract doesn't expire until 2026, too, means that any deal is likely to be expensive and one that those in North London reportedly can't afford in January.

Luiz's stats compared to Partey's last season proves that the Villa man is more than capable of taking the former Atletico Madrid midfielder's place at The Emirates.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Tackles Won Blocks Douglas Luiz 6 6 48 42 36 Thomas Partey 3 0 34 40 26

Luiz's performances for the Villans over the years have resulted in praise from the likes of Guardiola, who said via The Boot Room: "He’s a guy who plays all of the minutes. He’s an important player for Aston Villa. A guy who’s clever with the ball, so physically strong. He’s a lovely, lovely guy."

The midfielder looks like one to keep an eye on in the summer rather than in January, with Arsenal seemingly unable to pursue a deal during the winter window.