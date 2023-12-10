Arsenal have made a positive start to the Premier League campaign and could now move to bolster a key area in the January window, according to a report.

Arsenal lose out away to Aston Villa

Despite putting in a fairly respectable display away to Aston Villa, Arsenal ended up on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline courtesy of a smart finish from John McGinn as Unai Emery got one over his old side on Saturday evening. The Gunners remain on 36 points from their opening 16 fixtures and have made a bright start to the Premier League campaign; however, they will be fully aware that losing cannot become a habit if they are serious about contending for the title.

In his post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta looked to indicate his disagreement with the decision to rule out Kai Havertz's late strike that was disallowed due to a handball offence from the Germany international, simply stating to Sky Sports: "I prefer not to comment."

When pressed on the decision, he then went on to add: "Clear and obvious. Clear and obvious. That's what I mean. That's my opinion. That's all I can say."

Having already got into trouble with the football authorities this term after his criticism of Anthony Gordon's winner for Newcastle United against Arsenal last month, the Spaniard looks to have taken a more measured approach this time round despite his clear frustration at yet another controversial VAR outcome in the English top-flight.

Casting an eye towards the January window, the Gunners could now be set to add some firepower to compete with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

Arsenal competing to sign Lois Openda

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are competing to sign RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda, who is on the radar of a clutch of the world's elite clubs due to his exploits in Germany this campaign.

Lois Openda key statistics in the Bundesliga - (Sofascore) Shots per game 3.9 Shots on target per game 1.8 Big chances created 5 Expected goals 9.31 Big chances missed 11

Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City are all monitoring the 23-year-old as his stock continues to rise, with representatives from Erik ten Hag's side alongside the Gunners recently sending scouts to watch the Belgium international in action.

This campaign, the former Club Brugge man has been in electric form in front of the target, netting 14 goals and laying on three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig (Openda statistics - Transfermarkt). Linking the play is also another prominent part of Openda's game, which is evidenced by the fact he has racked up 51 successful shot-creating actions in 2023/24, with nine leading directly to a goal (Openda statistics - FBRef).

Arsenal could do with adding another clinical figure in mid-season and acquiring Openda, who has been described as having "huge developmental potential" by former RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl and a "very good player" by current VfL Bochum boss Thomas Letsch, could give Arteta's side a major shot in the arm as they look to seal Premier League glory for the first time since 2004.