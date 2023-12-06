Arsenal have made contact to express their interest in an overseas striker ahead of January, according to an update from a reliable journalist.

The Gunners are known to be in the market for a new centre-forward next year, and one of the candidates that they have recently been linked with is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, with the talisman facing an uncertain future having not yet signed a new contract.

Edu and Mikel Arteta are reportedly leading the race to secure Nigeria’s international as it stands ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea and Real Madrid, but should a deal for him fail to come to fruition for whatever reason, the hierarchy may have identified an ideal alternative who could be a more realistic target.

Santos FC's Marcos Leonardo has firmly established himself as Marcelo Faria Fernandes’ best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Santos statistics), and the 20-year-old’s impressive form has caught the eye of the board at the Emirates Stadium.

Back in October, Brazil’s youth international was the subject of interest from chiefs in the capital who were at the time considering making an offer for him, and if the following update is to be believed, the club have now taken their admiration one step further prior to the upcoming window opening.

Arsenal want to sign Leonardo

Taking to X, Rudy Galetti revealed that Arsenal are interested in Leonardo and are one of the clubs who are hoping to strike a deal for him having made their interest known. He wrote:

“Real Madrid, Arsenal, Newcastle and AS Roma are among the clubs that showed interest in Marcos Leonardo by contacting his entourage. Santos were adamant last summer, but now - with a suitable offer - they are open to let him go.”

Leonardo can be "deadly" in the final third

Since the start of his career, Leonardo has posted 65 contributions, 54 goals and 11 assists, in 167 appearances across all age levels, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, and how he’s constantly able to pose a threat to the opposition’s defence (Transfermarkt - Leonardo statistics).

The Itapetinga native has recorded 73 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Santos statistics), highlighting what a standout performer he is in the attacking areas of the pitch compared to his peers.

Sponsored by Nike, Arteta’s target even only pockets £9k-per-week as it stands (Santos salaries), so he would be a more than affordable player to recruit because that would make him the lowest earner on the books should he put pen to paper in N7 (Arsenal salaries).

As hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Leonardo is “deadly” with his movement off the ball and has a natural “instinct” in the penalty area, so it could be a coup if he decided to join the current league leaders over their fellow competitors in January.