Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to sign a club's striker likened to Gabriel Jesus, during talks for another one of their "monster" players.

Arteta's transfer plans for 2024

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are apparently planning to shore up two main areas of the squad next year - centre-midfield and the striker area.

Thomas Partey's injury woes this season, coupled with rumours the Ghanaian could even leave in January, have apparently motivated Arsenal to look at alternative options for 2024.

Aston Villa star Dougla Luiz is attracting interest from Arteta yet again, while Brazilian midfielder Andre is also admired by Arsenal in their search for more midfield options.

"The Partey situation, in terms of having to replace him, has been in the background at Arsenal for a year now," said reporter Dean Jones to GiveMeSport recently.

"So the club definitely have targets identified at varying levels of cost that they can turn to. Andre is an interesting one here because there definitely has been attention dedicated to his situation and if he is going to make a move, it makes sense that it will be in January because of the way the calendar works in Brazilian football.

"There is the obvious link of Edu that connects Arsenal and the Brazilian, so that could prove helpful and he certainly seems more attainable than the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz in the January window."

Amid Arsenal's hunt for a new midfield man, reports also suggest a new striker joining is very possible in 2024.

Brentford star Ivan Toney is repeatedly linked with a move to north London as one example, coming as Arteta has just Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to turn to as natural options right now.

Summer signing Kai Havertz was brought in as a makeshift option, but the German has come under criticism at times for not exactly firing on all cylinders.

Arsenal make approach for Matheus Reis

The north Londoners, according to a report by Calciomercato.it, are broadening their search for a new target man to outside of Europe. Indeed, it is believed Arsenal have made an approach for Matheus Reis of Fluminese, during talks over signing Andre.

The young forward, who Calciomercato.it likened to Jesus and Marcos Leonardo, has a £44 million release clause in his contract with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City all asking for information on Reis.

The £44m figure in his exit clause is one that doesn't scare the quartet of English sides, according to this report, with the suggestion being they're all willing to pay this fee. Either way, Arsenal have been urged to sign a striker, with former defender Mikael Silvestre saying it would provide a much-needed balance. The ex-Gunner told GGRecon (via The Express):

"Right now you have Eddie Nketiah at the club alongside Gabriel Jesus, but signing a third striker could present them with a luxury that could be useful at this level, especially when you consider the amount of games that Arsenal could potentially play this season."