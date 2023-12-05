Arsenal are open to receiving permanent offers for one of their first-team stars in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Arsenal players who could be sold

Looking ahead to the upcoming transfer window, AC Milan are reportedly in talks to sign Jakub Kiwior on loan with an option to buy, while Jorginho has been told that he is free to move onto new pastures should he receive a decent proposal from any potential suitors.

In addition, Thomas Partey is of interest to Juventus and it’s been claimed that Emile Smith Rowe could be tempted to join rivals Aston Villa in the Premier League should his game time not start to improve between now and the new year, but they aren’t the only ones who could be heading for the exit door in the coming weeks.

At the Emirates Stadium, Eddie Nketiah has made nine starts and five substitute appearances this season in the top-flight, so he has been a real regular feature under Mikel Arteta (WhoScored - Nketiah statistics), and the striker has repaid the manager by playing at a really high standard.

The Gunners academy graduate has emerged as the boss' second best-performing offensive player so far this campaign (WhoScored - Arsenal statistics), but if the following update is to be believed, the 24-year-old has been placed on the chopping block.

Arsenal happy to sell Nketiah

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are open to offers for Nketiah after receiving the green light from Arteta, with Edu needing to balance the books in order to secure the services of a new and arguably more senior centre-forward in January.

“Arsenal’s hunt for an elite striker in the January transfer window means that they need to sell to buy, with the club willing to listen to offers for Eddie Nketiah, FootballTransfers can exclusively reveal.

"We are told that the North London club are on the borderline of Financial Fair Play and so Mikel Arteta has agreed that the academy graduate could be one that they sacrifice in order to sign their targets, each of whom is likely to cost a substantial fee.”

Edu needs to keep "exceptional" Nketiah

In the Premier League this season, Nketiah has clocked up seven involvements, five goals and two assists, in 14 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, so sanctioning his sale could be a mistake for Arsenal to make in January (Transfermarkt - Nketiah statistics).

Sponsored by Under Armour, Arteta’s £100k-per-week earner (Arsenal salaries), has also recorded 27 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Arsenal statistics), representing how much he stands out in the attacking areas compared to his peers.

With his versatility to operate in all four positions across the frontline, Nketiah is an “exceptional” striker, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, so should the club need to remove players from their wage bill, they may be better off looking at other squad members.