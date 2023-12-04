Arsenal are in talks to sanction a loan move for one of their out of favour players in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Arsenal's recent departures

Edu and Mikel Arteta sanctioned the sales of 14 players during the previous transfer window, with eight of those being on a permanent basis, while the remaining six were sent out on loan for the rest of the season to increase their experience and game time.

The Gunners also have Jorginho, Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny who will have reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the term (Arsenal contracts), so they could additionally soon be heading for the exit door should they not extend their stay.

Related "Extraordinary" Arsenal ace eyed for January move Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be given some food for thought in the January transfer window...

At the Emirates Stadium, Jakub Kiwior first put pen to paper from Spezia Calcio back in January, but having made just two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League this term (WhoScored - Kiwior statistics), the centre-back has fallen out of favour.

Back in November, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that AC Milan were interested in signing the Poland international on an initial loan with an option to buy, and if the next update is to be believed, the 23-year-old’s admirers have stepped up their pursuit.

AC Milan in discussions to sign Jakub Kiwior

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), Kiwior is a top target for AC Milan ahead of January. Arsenal’s defender is the “first name” on the list of Stefano Pioli and it’s believed that a “concrete attempt” will be made during the upcoming window.

The Serie A outfit’s technical director, Geoffrey Moncada, and sporting director, Antonio D’Ottavio, have been “working intensely for a few days”, and it’s stated that “discussions will continue” between the two clubs in the coming weeks.

Arsenal should sell "rusty and timid" Kiwior

Whilst Kiwior hasn’t been given a real opportunity to prove what he’s capable of this season, Arteta may well be aware that he currently ranks as his overall 21st best-performing player out of 23 squad members (WhoScored - Arsenal statistics), so it could be the right decision to get rid of him in January.

The Tychy native pockets £58k-per-week as it stands, earning more than the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira (Arsenal salaries), so Gunners chiefs may look to get him off the wage bill to free up extra cash that can be put towards recruiting fresh faces in the new year.

As described by Dennis M. Esser, Kiwior, who has played less minutes than Aaron Ramsdale, has become a “rusty and timid” player based on how much he’s fallen down the pecking order, so allowing him to move onto new pastures would surely be the best option for both parties to agree on.