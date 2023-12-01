Highlights Arsenal currently top the Premier League table and hold the best defensive record in the league.

The Gunners want to improve their midfield though, starting with a January move for a "special" young player.

Edu must fend off interest from some huge clubs in order to get a deal done.

After missing out on the Premier League title last season, Arsenal have been more ruthless than ever under Mikel Arteta in the current campaign. The Gunners sit top of the Premier League with the best defence in England's top flight, having already defeated last season's champions Manchester City. The North London club are unlikely to take a second to admire their work, however, given how the wheels fell off so disastrously last time out.

Instead, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention towards the January transfer window, when they could welcome some crucial reinforcements. Among those could be one specific target that those at The Emirates are reportedly ready to make an offer for come the winter window.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal could have easily settled for a return to the Champions League and the chance to go again with their current squad after missing out on silverware last season. Instead, Arteta and co decided to build on the foundation that they already set during the last campaign and have been reaping the rewards for welcoming the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya ever since.

Now, when the January transfer window opens, the Gunners could repeat their transfer genius by welcoming another reinforcement. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal are ready to offer €15m (£12m) for Arthur Vermeeren, who has also attracted the interest of La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Premier League side face a tough task when it comes to signing the Royal Antwerp midfielder, however, given Barcelona's reported place in pole position and the Belgian club's price tag of €25m (£21m), which is €10m (£9m) more than Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer in January.

When the winter window swings open, Vermeeren certainly looks like one to keep an eye on, with Antwerp keen to see their price tag matched if they are to sell their young star in the middle of the campaign.

"Special" Vermeeren has earned Arsenal interest

It's no real surprise that a club of Arsenal's stature are reportedly ready to make an offer for Vermeeren in January. The 18-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise at Royal Antwerp and will only get better with more experience. Vermeeren's stats when compared to current Arsenal midfielders only make the teenager look even more impressive, too.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Arthur Vermeeren 17 112 18 20 Declan Rice 17 84 13 17 Thomas Partey 10 33 5 4

The midfielder's performances have come with plenty of praise, including from Graeme Bailey, who said on the Talking Football Transfers podcast: "This guy is special. Antwerp have a little superstar on their hands here in Arthur Vermeeren. He really is, from what I’m being told speaking to scouts, they think he’s special. Our understanding is that Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all enquired about him, so have Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Juventus, Barcelona as well who looked in the summer at him."

It's clear that Arsenal have the chance to land a true gem in Vermeeren, but the Gunners must fend off plenty of interest from elsewhere if they are to make their move in January.