Aston Villa could decide to make a move for a new central talisman should they lose Douglas Luiz in January, according to a reliable journalist.

Arsenal's interest in Douglas Luiz

NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery will be aware that Arsenal are long-term admirers of Luiz, but he’s also been attracting significant interest from Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Midlands outfit are adamant that they won’t be entertaining offers from any of his potential suitors no matter the size in the new year, as per the same outlet, but should they receive a bid they can’t refuse, they will have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement.

Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips first joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Leeds United last summer, but it’s fair to say that he’s remained significantly low down in the pecking order during his time so far at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international has made zero starts and just four substitute appearances this season in the Premier League (WhoScored - Philips statistics), showing how out of favour he is, and the 27-year-old’s situation has alerted chiefs that there’s a chance he could be available for transfer in January.

Aston Villa monitoring Kalvin Phillips

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Neil Moxley suggested that Aston Villa could sign Phillips if they were to sell Luiz, but he made it clear that his arrival could force the manager to slightly alter his style of play.

“I think they would. The only slight sort of drawback to that would be that Emery would probably be playing with a defensive two in front of his back four, and he does sort of do that with Luiz and Boubacar Kamara at the moment, but Luiz is allowed to move a little bit more forward.

“Phillips is, as we know, a defensive midfielder, he gets and gives the ball from side to side and he doesn't really venture forward too much. His defensive capabilities are what's got him the move to Manchester City.

“Do I see it as being a natural fit? If Phillips was to go to Aston Villa, it may need a tweak in the tactics which are being deployed.”

Phillips is a "Rolls Royce" in the centre

Over the last 365 days, Phillips ranks in the 99th percentile for pass completion by midfielders, so he’s extremely calm and composed in possession, whilst also listing in the 95th percentile for clearances, proving he isn’t afraid to get stuck in and get rid of the danger before it reaches his backline (FBRef - Phillips statistics).

Guardiola’s £150k-per-week earner (Man City salaries), is capable of operating in three positions in the midfield alongside as a centre-back at the heart of the defence, so his versatility means that he would be able to easily adapt to the demands of Emery.

The “Rolls Royce” England international, as dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting, even shares the same representative, CAA Stellar, as Ezri Konsa and Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa agents), so this existing connection that his management already have to the club could give the board a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line in January.