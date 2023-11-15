Highlights Omari Kellyman, an 18-year-old academy talent, is set to be out of action for 8-10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Kellyman has shown his potential with 11 goals and eight assists in 44 youth appearances, but this is a significant setback in his development.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery should keep a close eye on Kellyman's progress, as he is considered a "real talent" by members of the media.

Aston Villa have suffered a setback regarding the fitness of one of their best youth talents, who is facing at least two months out of action, according to a reliable journalist.

Omari Kellyman suffers unforunate injury

The Midlands outfit have made an impressive start to the new campaign having won eight, drawn one and lost just three of their opening 12 games, meaning that they find themselves fifth in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

Victories Draws Defeats Everton (4-0) Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1) Newcastle United (5-1) Burnley (3-1) Liverpool (3-0) Crystal Palace (3-1) Nottingham Forest (2-0) Chelsea (1-0) Brighton and Hove Albion (6-1) West Ham United (4-1) Luton Town (3-1) Fulham (3-1)

Given the positive form and run of results since the beginning of the term, Unai Emery’s side will be confident that they are able to achieve big things in the near future, but things aren’t going as well for the U21s squad following a fresh update. Omari Kellyman has been a regular feature of the club’s academy and has even made two senior appearances since putting pen to paper from Derby in March 2022 (Transfermarkt - Kellyman statistics), but he recently sustained an unfortunate injury.

During last Tuesday’s EFL Trophy 3-2 defeat to Crawley Town at The People's Pension Stadium, England’s youth international was forced off the pitch after 39 minutes and was replaced by Benjamin Tomaso Broggio, and whilst the extent of the attacking midfielder’s issue was unknown at the time, bad news has now come to light.

Taking to X, The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell confirmed that Kellyman is set for a spell on the sidelines, with Aston Villa’s 18-year-old not expected to return until the new year: “Omari Kellyman is out for 8-10 weeks with a hamstring injury after coming off in AVFC's U21s game against Crawley Town last week.”

Villa have a "real talent" in Kellyman

Whilst Aston Villa are yet to fully integrate Kellyman into their first-team fold, he’s more than shown what he’s capable of at youth level since the start of his career, therefore, the fact that he won’t be available for selection again anytime soon will come as a huge blow.

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed ace has posted 19 contributions (11 goals and eight assists) in 44 outings since first bursting onto the scene, highlighting how prolific he can be in the final third when it comes to finding the back of the net.

Furthermore, Emery’s £800-per-week earner (Aston Villa salaries), is a versatile operator having previously been deployed in six different positions over the pitch already in his young career, including three roles in the centre of the park and the same amount across the frontline.

Kellyman has been described as a “real talent” by journalist Alan Nixon, so the sooner that he returns to action the better, because he deserves to be given a chance under Emery, who will no doubt have been keeping a very close eye on his progress.