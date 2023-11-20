Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has already made some high-profile signings while in charge in the Midlands and is now reportedly eyeing a swoop to improve on his options across the final third.

Aston Villa's 2023/24 season...

Following their impressive form last term that saw the Villans go from relegation contenders to booking their place in the Europa Conference League, many wondered how Emery would manage to continue his side's swing in momentum at Villa Park come 2023/24.

Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo, Clement Lenglet, Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres were all secured during the summer for Aston Villa and their endeavors, alongside the likes of Ollie Watkins, among others already at the club, have put Emery's men in a commanding position as they look to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

With 12 games gone, Aston Villa sit fifth-placed in the English top-flight, having accumulated 25 points from an available 36. Finishing in this position could potentially guarantee entry to the Champions League in 2024/25 for Aston Villa, depending on certain factors, giving the Villans further food for thought as they continue to defy expectations in the West Midlands.

Acquiring quality in the January window could be key to their aspirations of one day hearing the famous Champions League music at Villa Park. According to Football Insider, Aston Villa plan on bringing in a striker come the New Year and former loanee Tammy Abraham is now believed to be on Emery's radar.

The report states that Colombia international Jhon Duran could leave the club temporarily in January, which may pave the way for Abraham to make a return to Villa Park; however, the England international is currently sidelined due to injury. Nevertheless, a fresh report has indicated that Aston Villa have now identified a possible alternative striking target to Abraham as Emery looks to widen his options in the final third.

Inaki Williams emerges as an Aston Villa target

According to a separate Football Insider report, Aston Villa are exploring a move for Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams and see the Ghana international as someone who could fit the bill as an ideal offensive addition at Villa Park, with Monchi and company getting to work on securing new arrivals.

Inaki Williams' La Liga statistics - 2023/24 (Transfermarkt) Appearances 13 Goals 5 Assists 3

The outlet claim that Emery is a big fan of the 29-year-old, whose age isn't deemed to be a problem due to the fact the Spaniard is keen to install a ready-made striker in his plans for the second half of the campaign.

Labelled as a player "opponents fear" by Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde, Williams has been a livewire this term for his current employers, racking up around 2.8 shots, 1.7 key passes and 1.7 passes per match in La Liga (Williams statistics - WhoScored).

Despite England international Watkins being the undisputed number-one striker at Villa Park, Emery could do a lot worse than to turn to Williams as another weapon to utilise in his hunt for a top-four finish.