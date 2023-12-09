Aston Villa and NSWE are weighing up a 2024 bid for one "beautiful" player after manager Unai Emery's demand to club chiefs.

Villa's form under Emery this season

The Midlands side are currently on a fantastic run of 10 wins from their opening 15 Premier League games, and look sure-fire contenders for Champions League football next season.

Unbeaten in their last four and fresh off the back of a very impressive 1-0 win over league champions Man City in midweek, Emery next faces off against ex-club Arsenal this afternoon.

Related Aston Villa join the race to sign "unbelievable" defender The Midlands side have entered the running to secure the services of a new colossus.

The Spaniard will be looking to put a dent in his former side's title hopes when they host the north Londoners at Villa Park, and now more than ever they'll fancy their chances.

Villa's transformation under Emery has been truly remarkable at points. Since sacking former boss Steven Gerrard last October, they've went on a real upward trajectory with qualification for the Conference League and, now, a real shot at finishing in the top four.

NSWE will be keen to maintain their backing of Emery as we approach the January transfer window, having already spent around £80 million in the summer.

Club-record signing Moussa Diaby has impressed with three goals and four assists in 15 league appearances so far, while defender Pau Torres is also earning plenty of admirers for his start to life at Villa.

Heading into next month, it's been reported that Villa want to sign a new winger for Emery.

Villa weighing 2024 Baena bid

One named forward Villa are reportedly interested in signing is Villarreal attacker Alex Baena.

The 22-year-old, who was called up for his Spain nod at international level in September, has been in fine form for the La Liga side this season.

Bagging five assists and a goal over his 13 league starts so far, Baena has also been called a "beautiful technician" by members of the media like journalist Josh Bunting.

90min, sharing an update on NSWE's pursuit of the Spaniard, now claim that a 2024 move for Baena is being considered by Villa after manager Emery previously told the club's hierarchy to target him.

They're aiming to "bulk out their wide options" and it's believed that they could swoop for Baena as soon as January.

Athletic Club's Nico Williams was further up Villa's transfer agenda, but after he committed to a new deal, Villarreal's sensation has become a more viable option for Emery and co.

Alex Baena's style of play (via WhoScored) Gets fouled often Indirect set-piece threat Does not dive into tackles Commits fouls often

His versatility is seen as a real pull, as the young forward can play both through the middle and further out wide.