Aston Villa are now eyeing their latest ambitious swoop in the transfer market as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his squad for a tilt at Champions League qualification, according to a report.

Aston Villa continue to shine...

This term, Aston Villa have once again proved to be one of the most entertaining sides in the Premier League as they continue to go from strength to strength under Spanish coach Emery, netting the second-most goals in the division with 29 strikes, only being bettered by Manchester City.

With 12 games gone, the Villans have racked up an impressive 25 points from 36 available and will be hoping to continue their positive run of form on Sunday; however, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur will provide a stern test of their capabilities in N17.

Heading into the January window, Aston Villa will once again be keen to bolster their ranks in key areas after the additions of Nicolo Zaniolo, Moussa Diaby, Clement Lenglet, Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres in the summer. According to reports, acquiring another final third threat is high on Emery's agenda in the New Year, with Athletic Club attacker Inaki Williams now emerging as a potential target for the Villans as they aim to add some extra firepower.

Outgoings will undoubtedly also be part of Aston Villa's plans in January; however, The Evening Standard claim that Emery is desperate to keep hold of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is attracting interest from Premier League high-flyers Arsenal as they try to compensate for Thomas Partey's absence. Mohamed Elneny is also set to join up with Egypt for the upcoming African Cup of Nations; nevertheless, Luiz is viewed as a pivotal part of the furniture at Villa Park.

Aston Villa's recent results - all competitions Opponent & result Venue Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham Villa Park Aston Villa 2-1 AZ Alkmaar Villa Park Nottingham Forest 2-0 Aston Villa City Ground Aston Villa 3-1 Luton Town Villa Park AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Aston Villa AFAS Stadion

Instead of losing ground in the engine room, Emery could now be set to bring in another body to help boost his options, according to a report.

Aston Villa keen on Bryan Cristante

According to TV Play, Aston Villa are one of a number of clubs interested in Roma's Bryan Cristante, who could be attainable if a proposal is put forward for his services worth more than €30 million.

Nevertheless, Aston Villa will need to fend off stiff competition to sign the Italy international, as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also courting him. The Villans could have an advantage in negotiations, though, as president of football operations, Monchi, played a role in facilitating his transfer from Atalanta to Roma in 2019.

Attracting the attention of Emery, Cristante has gone on to be a key player for Roma during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, registering 13 goals and 16 assists in 244 appearances for the Serie A giants (Cristante statistics - Transfermarkt).

Described as a player who is "under-estimated" by Roma director Tiago Pinto, Cristante has made his presence known on the field this term, completing an average of 1.8 tackles and 1.8 clearances per match in the Italian top-flight (Cristante statistics - WhoScored).

Conceivably, Cristante could add some extra bite to an already stacked Aston Villa midfield as they aim to go to the next level in the near future.