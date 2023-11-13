Highlights Aston Villa have made significant strides under Unai Emery, with a strong start to the Premier League season and Europa Conference League qualification.

The club's successful summer transfer window has garnered interest from top players, with the likes of Moussa Diaby impressing for Villa.

Villa is reportedly interested in signing 17-year-old right-back Sam Curtis, who has already made a name for himself in senior football and European competition.

Since the arrival of Unai Emery, Aston Villa have been closer than ever before to returning to the great heights they once found themselves at. The Midlands club are back in Europe, having qualified for the Europa Conference League, and have enjoyed a fine start to the Premier League season, in which they sit as high as fifth - just two points adrift of the top four.

Emery won't want to just ensure that the current Villa side are competing among English football's elite, however. Instead, the former Sevilla boss and the rest of those at Villa Park will want to create a permanent seat for the club at the Premier League's top table. Helping to ensure that rise to the top could be one particular January target, too.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans enjoyed another successful transfer window during the summer, as they proved their new-found attraction by welcoming Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who has hit the ground running in the Midlands. Meanwhile, they also brought in the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo and Clement Lenglet in what have proved to be excellent coups so far. Now the focus turns to the January transfer window, though, where Emery is reportedly looking to sign a future star.

According to TeamTalk, Aston Villa are interested in Sam Curtis, who has already made over 50 senior appearances for St Patrick's Athletic, despite being just 17-years-old. The right-back has reportedly attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur, both Manchester clubs, Newcastle United and Everton all eyeing moves, as well as Championship sides Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Hull City.

So, it's fair to say that the race to secure the Irishman's signature is a busy one, giving Villa plenty to think about when the winter window swings open. If they can beat their Premier League rivals to Curtis' signature, it would be some coup.

Aston Villa interested in "fantastic" Curtis

Given the fact that Curtis is already making his mark on first-team football in the League of Ireland Premier Division, where he helped St Patrick's Athletic to a third place finish, the interest in the right-back comes as little surprise. What will impress Villa the most too, is the fact that the teenager has already made two appearances in Europe, having played twice in Europa Conference League qualifying.

Curtis has already earned plenty of deserved praise throughout what is still a young career, including from St Patrick's Athletic manager Jon Daly, who told the Irish Independent:

“We’ve been delighted with him getting called up to the U-21s as well, it’s a fantastic achievement for someone so young. He’s fantastic and a great talent. He has an aggression in his game that you don’t really see in younger players. Quality-wise, he's been very good. He’s still learning the game and we’re hoping he keeps improving. He’s done well and he’s made that spot at right wing-back his own. We’ve been more than happy with him.

“He’s 17-years-old and could probably play 90 minutes every day. He’s fit and he’s available for selection which is a positive after international duty. I’d imagine there have been enquiries already. He’s just got to keep focused on playing his football for us. The most important thing for people his age is to play first-team football at a good level and play against men. It’s massive for him that he’s in the first team environment on a daily basis."